Marnus Labuschagne's word of wisdom with Nathan McSweeney after he gets dropped: 'It's not where you start…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Nathan McSweeney could only manage scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9 and 4 in his six innings and was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah four times.

Australia batter Nathan McSweeney revealed the conversation he had with Marnus Labuschagne as the young batter got dropped from the squad for the last two Tests against India. McSweeney had a tough start to their career as he faced one of the best in the business, Jasprit Bumrah, on his debut series with the new ball, which didn't work out for him.

Nathan McSweeney fist bumps with batting partner Marnus Labuschagne.(AP)
Pace spearhead Bumrah has terrorised Australia's top order over the first three Tests of the five-match series, which is locked at 1-1. Bumah has claimed 21 wickets so far in the series, as the Aussie batters have to find a way to tackle him.

While McSweeney paid the price for Australia's poor batting display at the top, Khawaja is also under pressure after a lean spell.

McSweeney said that Labuschagne had a word with him to motivate him.

"Marnus particularly told me 'It's not where you start, it's where you end' - it's a part of a journey, a good story will have its ups & downs - a learning curve," McSweeney said after his blistering 78-run knock helped Brisbane Heat to register win over Adelaide Strikers.

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, failed to score a single half century and could only manage scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9 and 4 in his six innings and was dismissed by Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah four times.

Sam Konstas expected to make his debut at MCG

Meanwhile, teenage sensation Sam Konstas was handed a maiden call-up as Australia dropped McSweeney for the final two Test matches.

The 19-year-old is set to become Australia's youngest Test batting debutant in over 70 years.

If Konstas, who turned 19 on October 2, is selected in the playing XI in the Boxing Day Test, he would become Australia's youngest Test debutant since captain Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days old when he made his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011.

