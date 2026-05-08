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Marsh century gives LSG win over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants secured a nine-run victory over RCB, led by Mitchell Marsh's century and Rishabh Pant's explosive finish in a rain-affected match.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 01:07 am IST
By Sharad Deep
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LUCKNOW: In the shortest format of the game, one can hope for a change in fortunes even in tough conditions. After losing seven matches this season, the Lucknow Super Giants would have hoped for that and a home ground witnessed exactly that happening.

Mitchell Marsh. (ANI)

Opener Mitchell Marsh struck his second IPL hundred, skipper Rishabh Pant played a cameo, rain interrupted the game thrice and pacer Mayank Yadav crossed 150 kmph for the first time this season. Combined, these performances played a crucial role in LSG’s nine-run win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Riding high on Marsh’s blistering hundred, LSG posted a formidable 209/3 in a rain-interrupted 19-overs-a-side encounter on the slow and sluggish strip at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In reply, RCB could only score 203/6.

Though skipper Rajat Patidar tried to change the gears for RCB’s revised 213-run winning target (as per DLS) with a sparkling 31-ball 61 (4 fours, 6 sixes), adding a 95-run third-wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal (34 off 25 balls, 3 fours, 1 six), it was of no avail as RCB lost their fourth match of the season. Tim David (40, 17b, 4x4, 3x6), Krunal Pandya (28*, 16b, 2x4, 2x6) and Romario Shepherd (23, 15b, 3x4, 1x6) also put their best foot forward, but things didn’t change.

A 30-minute rain break briefly stalled the momentum, but after play resumed, Pandya removed Kulkarni, ending the opener’s gritty knock. Pooran got going instantly, hitting Rasikh for two boundaries. Marsh, unrelenting, notched his century with consecutive fours off Hazlewood, then launched a massive six over cover before the second downpour.

Returning yet again, Marsh survived a tough chance at deep midwicket from Devdutt Padikkal on 110 but perished soon after, holing out to Hazlewood at deep point off a skier. Pant capitalized on the death overs, bludgeoning Suyash Sharma for 22 runs, including two sixes, to propel LSG past 200 for the second time this season.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharad Deep

Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

mitchell marsh rishabh pant royal challengers bangalore lucknow super giants
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