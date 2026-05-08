Marsh century gives LSG win over RCB

LUCKNOW: In the shortest format of the game, one can hope for a change in fortunes even in tough conditions. After losing seven matches this season, the Lucknow Super Giants would have hoped for that and a home ground witnessed exactly that happening.

Mitchell Marsh. (ANI)

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Opener Mitchell Marsh struck his second IPL hundred, skipper Rishabh Pant played a cameo, rain interrupted the game thrice and pacer Mayank Yadav crossed 150 kmph for the first time this season. Combined, these performances played a crucial role in LSG’s nine-run win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Riding high on Marsh’s blistering hundred, LSG posted a formidable 209/3 in a rain-interrupted 19-overs-a-side encounter on the slow and sluggish strip at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In reply, RCB could only score 203/6.

Though skipper Rajat Patidar tried to change the gears for RCB’s revised 213-run winning target (as per DLS) with a sparkling 31-ball 61 (4 fours, 6 sixes), adding a 95-run third-wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal (34 off 25 balls, 3 fours, 1 six), it was of no avail as RCB lost their fourth match of the season. Tim David (40, 17b, 4x4, 3x6), Krunal Pandya (28*, 16b, 2x4, 2x6) and Romario Shepherd (23, 15b, 3x4, 1x6) also put their best foot forward, but things didn’t change.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Marsh’s 111 off 56 balls was a masterclass in power-hitting, adorned with nine fours and nine sixes. He orchestrated a 95-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni (17 off 24 balls), laying a solid foundation, before forging a brisk 70-run alliance with Nicholas Pooran (38 off 23). Skipper Rishabh Pant then smashed an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls (4x4, 2x6) to give his side a solid boost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Marsh’s 111 off 56 balls was a masterclass in power-hitting, adorned with nine fours and nine sixes. He orchestrated a 95-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni (17 off 24 balls), laying a solid foundation, before forging a brisk 70-run alliance with Nicholas Pooran (38 off 23). Skipper Rishabh Pant then smashed an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls (4x4, 2x6) to give his side a solid boost. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From the moment RCB opted to bowl first under overcast skies, Marsh signaled his intent. Facing Josh Hazlewood, he smashed two towering sixes over long-on in the second over, followed by three boundaries in the pacer’s next over. RCB’s early introduction of Rasikh Dar in the fifth over backfired as Marsh hammered back-to-back sixes and a four, racing to his IPL fastest fifty in just 20 balls. LSG surged to 95/0 in nine overs, with Marsh scoring 73 of those runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From the moment RCB opted to bowl first under overcast skies, Marsh signaled his intent. Facing Josh Hazlewood, he smashed two towering sixes over long-on in the second over, followed by three boundaries in the pacer’s next over. RCB’s early introduction of Rasikh Dar in the fifth over backfired as Marsh hammered back-to-back sixes and a four, racing to his IPL fastest fifty in just 20 balls. LSG surged to 95/0 in nine overs, with Marsh scoring 73 of those runs. {{/usCountry}}

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A 30-minute rain break briefly stalled the momentum, but after play resumed, Pandya removed Kulkarni, ending the opener’s gritty knock. Pooran got going instantly, hitting Rasikh for two boundaries. Marsh, unrelenting, notched his century with consecutive fours off Hazlewood, then launched a massive six over cover before the second downpour.

Returning yet again, Marsh survived a tough chance at deep midwicket from Devdutt Padikkal on 110 but perished soon after, holing out to Hazlewood at deep point off a skier. Pant capitalized on the death overs, bludgeoning Suyash Sharma for 22 runs, including two sixes, to propel LSG past 200 for the second time this season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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