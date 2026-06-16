‘Match over… now go home’: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snapped at Vishen Halambage

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old teen sensation, was at the centre of a huge controversy after he was seen at loggerheads with the Sri Lanka A players following the conclusion of the Tri-Nation A series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday. A chaotic finish led to India A going down in the Super Over, and India A's chances of reaching the final hang by a thread for now. However, the biggest talking point came when Sooryavanshi was seen approaching a Sri Lankan A player and pushing him away. However, fresh details about the incident have now surfaced.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the centre of a huge controversy(Screengrab - X)

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According to a report in Cricbuzz, Vishen Halambage of Sri Lanka made the first move, hurling a mouthful at Sooryavanshi after the hosts registered a thrilling win in Dambulla. “Match over…now you go home,” said Halambage. And this led to Sooryavanshi charging back and saying a thing or two back.

The two players then got physical and came close to coming to blows. The Sri Lanka A players then came to defuse the situation. It all began after India A failed to chase the target of 17 in the Super Over, which was bowled by Kugathas Mathulan, a 19-year-old slinger from Jaffna.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the India A and Sri Lanka A players completed the customary post-match handshakes after the bust-up between Sooryavanshi and Halambage. The physical altercation between the two players can now have some serious consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the India A and Sri Lanka A players completed the customary post-match handshakes after the bust-up between Sooryavanshi and Halambage. The physical altercation between the two players can now have some serious consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is worth noting that the ICC does not normally adjudicate disciplinary matters arising from the A-team series, and neither does it appoint the match officials for such series. So, if any sanction is announced, it would be unprecedented. Apology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is worth noting that the ICC does not normally adjudicate disciplinary matters arising from the A-team series, and neither does it appoint the match officials for such series. So, if any sanction is announced, it would be unprecedented. Apology {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Cricbuzz report, there was discussion within the Sri Lanka A camp about going to the India A dressing room to apologise for their conduct. However, it remains to be seen whether they go ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Cricbuzz report, there was discussion within the Sri Lanka A camp about going to the India A dressing room to apologise for their conduct. However, it remains to be seen whether they go ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, it needs to be agreed that such behaviour of both teams wasn't needed. The situation shouldn't have gotten this bad, and the Super Over shouldn't have been played due to the arguably insufficient light for any further play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it needs to be agreed that such behaviour of both teams wasn't needed. The situation shouldn't have gotten this bad, and the Super Over shouldn't have been played due to the arguably insufficient light for any further play. {{/usCountry}}

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India A captain Tilak Varma was the one who batted for a Super Over and was even seen arguing with the umpires. According to Cricbuzz, the Sri Lanka A camp didn't want a tie-breaker at that point.

“There should never have been a Super Over in the first place,” a SLC official told Cricbuzz.

Speaking of the Tri-Nation A series, India A suffered back-to-back losses against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A after winning the series opener against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi has been having a torrid time in Sri Lanka, returning with scores of 12, 44 and 21 in the three matches that he has played so far.

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