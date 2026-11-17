Three wickets in an over is rare enough in cricket, and even rarer in limited-overs formats. Australian fast bowler Matt Hennig has taken three wickets in an over twice in a 50-over match, becoming the first bowler to do so since CricViz began tracking domestic records about two decades ago.

Matt Hennig picked up six wickets in an over twice in a 50-over match. (Cricket Australia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His historic performance earned Hennig his first professional contract at the age of 28. The Victorian pacer has signed with Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming BBL season.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Hennig has spent much of his career playing club cricket while working in financial services. The pacer has enjoyed an extraordinary breakthrough in domestic cricket. He has picked up 12 wickets in his first three professional games, including the dramatic six-wicket haul on Monday.

Hennig returned figures of 6/46 against Western Australia at Junction Oval. In his first burst, the right-arm pacer dismissed Corey Wasley, Sam Whiteman and Will Malajczuk within four deliveries. The spell reduced Western Australia from 170/2 to 171/5. He returned in the penultimate over to pick up three more wickets, almost winning the game for his team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Ashton Turner held his nerve and took Western Australia past the line with an unbeaten 53. Turner's effort ensured a one-wicket win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Ashton Turner held his nerve and took Western Australia past the line with an unbeaten 53. Turner's effort ensured a one-wicket win. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“It’s pretty surreal,” Hennig told SEN. “It all happened very quickly. I couldn’t believe it. I kept taking wickets - to be honest, I don’t think that’s ever happened to me before.”

Also Read: MS Dhoni's uncertain IPL future: How a possible retirement could affect CSK's retentions and auction budget for 2027

The years before Hennig’s breakthrough

Hennig’s career has been far from smooth. He has drawn the attention of Victoria and multiple BBL franchises before, but recurring injuries kept disrupting his transition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Things changed for him during the 2025-26 Victorian Premier Cricket season. Hennig picked up 41 wickets for St Kilda and finished as the top wicket-taker of the competition. The impressive performances earned him an opportunity to train with the state squad; however, he remained without a professional contract.

“I think it’s just been a mixture of getting my body right and staying on the park. I’ve had a lot of injury setbacks over the years, and it always seems to be a new injury each season,” he said.

Besides his wicket-taking abilities, Hennig has also attracted attention for his pace. Reports suggest that he approached the 150kph mark during his Sheffield Shield debut against Queensland, where he picked up four wickets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hennig strengthens the Renegades' pace attack, which already consists of Will Sutherland, Brendan Doggett, Sam Elliott, Tom Rogers and Mustafizur Rahman. The Renegades have moved decisively to add depth and variety to their pace department following Jason Behrendorff’s withdrawal due to a shoulder injury.