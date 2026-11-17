The countdown to the next IPL season gets an official stamp when teams announce their retention and release lists today, November 17. And much like the last few seasons, one question sits at the centre of it all: will MS Dhoni play another season for Chennai Super Kings? MS Dhoni didn't feature in a single game in IPL 2026. (PTI)

A recent rumour about the CSK legend retiring on the retention deadline has breathed fresh life into the question. Although neither the franchise nor Dhoni himself has confirmed anything, his absence could change how the franchise plans for the upcoming season, starting with the players they decide to retain.

Notably, CSK have parted ways with Stephen Fleming as their head coach, and Zaheer Khan has been appointed to the post. With a new management group shaping the franchise's future, this could be the time for Dhoni to officially announce his retirement. IPL 2026 saw the 45-year-old wicketkeeper remain part of the squad; however, he did not play a single match due to injuries.

The pressing question now is how Dhoni's possible retirement would change the franchise's decision-making and strategy.

How Dhoni's retirement could influence CSK's retentions These are testing times for the five-time IPL champions. They have not made it to the playoffs in the last three seasons and finished eighth in IPL 2026, winning only six of their 14 matches.

To begin with, let us look at the purse. Given the annual increase of ₹5 crore in the auction purse and the trades they have completed, CSK currently have an estimated purse of ₹5.2 crore. Dhoni's retirement would mean an additional ₹4 crore from his contract. That would take their purse to ₹9.2 crore, before the release of other players. This would provide a stronger financial foundation for CSK to bring in reinforcements during the auction and plug the gaps that plagued them last season.

Wicketkeeping, in itself, should not be a major concern. Sanju Samson joined the franchise last season and is expected to take the gloves in IPL 2027. Besides, they have Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel in the squad. Both Sharma and Patel have shown considerable promise and are expected to be retained for IPL 2027.

With Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis traded to SRH, however, CSK would be keen to bring in reinforcements in their pace department. In the remaining trade window and at the auction, they will be hunting for a quality Indian pacer and an overseas option. If Dhoni retires, it would give them additional resources to recruit the players they need.

Also Read: IPL 2027 retentions: What all 10 teams could do as KKR, CSK and MI weigh big changes and RCB back their title core

Dhoni's contribution beyond his batting Now, coming to Dhoni's contribution on the field, which extends beyond the runs he scores. The first thing to remember is that the man is now 45. He remains a shadow of what he was at his peak, especially with the bat. If he is no longer in the playing XI, it actually allows the franchise to use a younger middle-order option and build for the future.

But Dhoni's strategic acumen is irreplaceable. With Zaheer now the head coach, reportedly on Dhoni's recommendation, India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain can serve as a mentor for the franchise. T20 cricket has become increasingly dynamic, and we often see support staff influencing decisions from the sidelines. This would allow Dhoni to guide CSK's on-field moves while strategising alongside Zaheer.

MS Dhoni has been a glorious chapter in the history of not only CSK but also Indian cricket. But there comes a time when the game must move forward. Even without confirmation, if Dhoni announces his retirement ahead of IPL 2027, it could finally mark the beginning of the next chapter for CSK.