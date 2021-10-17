Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Maxwell has been great, hopefully he carries his IPL form to T20 WC: M Hussey
cricket

Maxwell has been great, hopefully he carries his IPL form to T20 WC: M Hussey

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Maxwell has been great, hopefully he carries his IPL form to T20 WC: Michael Hussey(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:01 PM IST
ANI | , Sydney [australia]

Former Australia all-rounder Michael Hussey is hopeful that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will carry forward his Indian Premier League (IPL) form onto the T20 World Cup.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"He's been great to watch. He's been on fire. He's been confident and the good thing is it's in those conditions in the UAE (he has performed). So hopefully he can carry his IPL form into the World cup because he's going to be a critical member of the team," Hussey told foxsports.com.au

"It's a tough role to play there in the middle order in T20 cricket so if you've got someone who's in top form and on top of their game then we've seen he can be a match-winner on his own," he added.

In 15 matches played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season, Maxwell scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75 with a strike rate of 144.10.

RELATED STORIES

Talking about Australia's chances at the World Cup, Hussey said: "I'm actually pretty optimistic about Australia's chances. I think we've got a really good team, a dangerous team. If they can get their confidence up, adapt well to the conditions, then I think it's a pretty darn good team. Hopefully they can get on a roll."

"I think Australia, if they can start well and adapt to those conditions in the UAE -- thankfully we've got a few guys playing in the IPL and so that's a big bonus," he added. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
michael hussey glenn maxwell t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan hope to surmount turmoil, re-ignite T20 form

T20 WC: Associate nations have strategy to create upsets, says Ten Doeschate

'With Mr. I know it all. When you have 400 plus test wickets, you know more'

Twitter set on fire after Shakib overtakes Malinga to achieve major milestone 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP