 Mayank Yadav the focus as LSG face Gujarat Titans | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mayank Yadav the focus as LSG face Gujarat Titans

BySharad Deep
Apr 06, 2024 10:49 PM IST

The 21-year-old tearaway has rocked batters in his first two IPL games and was the focus of discussion in the build-up for Sunday’s tie

Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between hosts Lucknow Super Giants and visitors Gujarat Titans here will all be about new pace sensation Mayank Yadav. LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel and GT’s David Miller praised the 21-year-old for his speed and accuracy, terming him the find of this IPL, the T20 league having helped unearth great talents since its inception in 2008.

Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans(PTI)
Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans(PTI)

There were hardly any other questions to the two in the pre-match media session on Saturday. “He (Yadav) has got natural speed, that too with accuracy. He is doing exceptionally well for the side this season after missing the entire season last year due to injury. He is making the batters’ life uncomfortable with his pace of above 150 kph,” former South Africa fast bowler Morkel said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“We want him to keep it simple, use his aggression to push the rival batters. We are excited and happy he has done well in both the games. I just keep telling him about the accuracy of his line and length as he has natural speed,” Morkel said.

In his debut match against Punjab Kings at the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on March 30, Mayank mesmerised the rivals, taking 3/27. He surprised England batter Jonny Bairstow with blistering pace and bounce. The next match, his 3/14 sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru to defeat in the batter-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He blew away Glenn Maxwell with a 151 kph delivery and then cleaned up his Australia teammate Cameron Green.

“LSG is monitoring Yadav and taking care of his bowling loads, educating him on how to maintain rhythm. He has got that X-Factor, (so) why can’t I see him close to the India team?” said Morkel.

“When I was playing for South Africa, I found many young bowlers coming into the side. That was quite good as I believe that give an opportunity to a young bowler and educate him properly, and if he gets to play T20 cricket it’s not taxing to his body.”

LSG’s other pacer Mohsin Khan has back spasms. “Mohsin got back spasm while coming back from Bengaluru. The team management is working with him. We will have his fitness test tonight,” he added.

Miller said GT batters were aware of the Mayank factor. “We are going to play our brand of cricket. It’s a new game, new opportunity and new conditions.”

“For sure, Mayank is very much in our minds as he is bowling really well. It’s great to see such an exciting fast bowler who is coming through at express pace, but we have our plans to handle him. We’ll try to get him down and it’s going to be challenging,” he said. His South African compatriot, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, had pointed out that batters will take a bit of time to read Mayank’s bowling better.

“Having such an express bowler is good for Indian cricket as he is young and has got a lot of years ahead.”

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, and get exclusive insights with the RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sharad Deep

    Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

News / Cricket News / Mayank Yadav the focus as LSG face Gujarat Titans
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On