Mayank Yadav the focus as LSG face Gujarat Titans

Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between hosts Lucknow Super Giants and visitors Gujarat Titans here will all be about new pace sensation Mayank Yadav. LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel and GT’s David Miller praised the 21-year-old for his speed and accuracy, terming him the find of this IPL, the T20 league having helped unearth great talents since its inception in 2008. Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans(PTI)

There were hardly any other questions to the two in the pre-match media session on Saturday. “He (Yadav) has got natural speed, that too with accuracy. He is doing exceptionally well for the side this season after missing the entire season last year due to injury. He is making the batters’ life uncomfortable with his pace of above 150 kph,” former South Africa fast bowler Morkel said.

“We want him to keep it simple, use his aggression to push the rival batters. We are excited and happy he has done well in both the games. I just keep telling him about the accuracy of his line and length as he has natural speed,” Morkel said.

In his debut match against Punjab Kings at the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on March 30, Mayank mesmerised the rivals, taking 3/27. He surprised England batter Jonny Bairstow with blistering pace and bounce. The next match, his 3/14 sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru to defeat in the batter-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He blew away Glenn Maxwell with a 151 kph delivery and then cleaned up his Australia teammate Cameron Green.

“LSG is monitoring Yadav and taking care of his bowling loads, educating him on how to maintain rhythm. He has got that X-Factor, (so) why can’t I see him close to the India team?” said Morkel.

“When I was playing for South Africa, I found many young bowlers coming into the side. That was quite good as I believe that give an opportunity to a young bowler and educate him properly, and if he gets to play T20 cricket it’s not taxing to his body.”

LSG’s other pacer Mohsin Khan has back spasms. “Mohsin got back spasm while coming back from Bengaluru. The team management is working with him. We will have his fitness test tonight,” he added.

Miller said GT batters were aware of the Mayank factor. “We are going to play our brand of cricket. It’s a new game, new opportunity and new conditions.”

“For sure, Mayank is very much in our minds as he is bowling really well. It’s great to see such an exciting fast bowler who is coming through at express pace, but we have our plans to handle him. We’ll try to get him down and it’s going to be challenging,” he said. His South African compatriot, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, had pointed out that batters will take a bit of time to read Mayank’s bowling better.

“Having such an express bowler is good for Indian cricket as he is young and has got a lot of years ahead.”