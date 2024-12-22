McSweeney comes up with perfect response to Australia selectors after getting dropped, scores match-winning 78* in BBL

Having been dropped for the remaining two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nathan McSweeney came up with the perfect response at the Big Bash League. McSweeney smacked a quick fifty for Brisbane Heat, in their chase of 175 runs vs Adelaide Strikers. McSweeney slammed an unbeaten knock of 78* runs off 49 balls, packed with 10 fours and two sixes, as Brisbane reached 175/7 in 20 overs. The 25-year-old was adjudged as Player of the Match as Brisbane won by three wickets. Nathan McSweeney in action for Brisbane Heat.

When McSweeney came to bat, Brisbane were at a tricky position, stuttering at 19/3. He set up a key 66-run stand from only 39 balls with Matt Renshaw, who hammered 54 off 27 balls. The match went down till the final over but McSweeney kept his composure.

Nathan McSweeney ‘devastated’ by Australia selectors' decision

McSweeney was dropped after only three Tests, after making his debut in the first Test vs India in Perth. He registered only 72 runs in three matches, and has been replaced by young opener Sam Konstas.

Although he is a middle-order batter in domestic cricket, he was made to open vs India, and struggled to find his footing against top pacers like Jasprit Bumrah. After getting dropped, he said, “Yes, I mean devastated. I get the dream come true and then didn't quite work out the way I wanted it, but it's all part of it and yeah I'll get the head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity.”

“I think it's the game we're in. if you don't take your opportunity and you're not performing as well as you want to, your position's never safe. So I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn't able to take my opportunity. But yeah, as I said, I'll work really hard to make sure if the opportunity comes around again, I'm definitely ready,” he added.

The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on December 26 (Boxing Day) and will take place in Melbourne. Both sides are level at 1-1, with the third Test in Brisbane ending as a draw due to rain.