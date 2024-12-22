Ravi Shastri warns Rohit Sharma to be clear in his mindset while batting at no.6: ‘Last thing you want…’

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has advised Rohit Sharma to break free of double thoughts and adopt a positive batting mindset while batting at number 6. The Indian skipper has been facing scrutiny for his poor performances in red-ball cricket. The swashbuckling batter has hit just one fifty in his last 13 Test innings, while on the ongoing Australian tour, he managed only one double-digit score—10—in three innings. Rohit Sharma has failed to register a big score in the ongoing BGT 2024-25.(AFP)

Rohit demoted himself to the number 6 spot in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy to accommodate in-form KL Rahul at the top of the order, but the move didn't work out well for the skipper.

Shastri advised Rohit to make changes to his tactics while batting at number 6 and to look to attack the opposition.

“I would like to see Rohit Sharma, his tactics change a bit because he can still be extremely dangerous at that number (six)."

“I think he's got to be very clear in his mindset to go out there and take the attack to the opposition and not worry about anything else,” Shastri said on the ICC Review Show.

‘Rohit Sharma should take the opposition on at number 6’: Shastri

The former India coach made his point quite clearly and suggested that if Rohit starts with a positive approach and stays in the middle for 20 minutes or so, then there will be no stopping for him.

“The last thing you want is him to be in two minds whether to defend or attack. In his case, it should be attack. He picks up length quickly, he should take the opposition on at that number. Because if he gets away in the first 10-15 minutes, in any way, he's not got past that 15-20 minutes, half an hour. So why don't you play a natural game, go and take the attack to the opposition and take it from there? Because I think that is his best way of not just coming back into form, winning a game for India as well. Because that number is a crucial number," he added.

Shastri pointed out that the number 6's role is to counter-attack the opposition with a positive intent.

“The best No.6s in the world are the guys who know how to have the ability to counter-attack. They read the situation well. Yes, if a lot of wickets have fallen, maybe for a little while. You might have to be circumspect, but the intent has to be far sooner than later," he said.