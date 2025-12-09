Meet the Anushka Sharma who’ll for Gujarat Giants

New Delhi: When the Gujarat Giants picked Anushka Sharma at the Women’s Premier League auction, Twitter briefly erupted in jokes. But Madhya Pradesh’s 22-year-old allrounder is aware that soon, her name would be remembered for her cricket. Anushka started a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants. (HT )

Listed at a base price of ₹10 lakh, she started a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, eventually being acquired by the latter for ₹45 lakh.

“I knew I was going to get picked by some franchise, but I didn’t expect the bid would go around ₹45 lakh,” Anushka told HT. “I’m very thankful and grateful to Gujarat Giants for showing this much faith in me.”

On the day of the auction, she wasn’t pacing around or refreshing her phone. She had just returned to the hotel in Chandigarh after playing an Under-23 T20 Trophy match. “Everyone was watching the auction. I was doing something to divert my mind,” she laughed.

Her confidence that a franchise would pick her came from the season she had built. The second-highest run-scorer at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League with 93 runs in 4 matches for Bundelkhand Bulls, a strong showing in the inter-zonals campaign where she finished as the third-highest run-getter with 155 runs in 5 matches. Add to that successful trials with RCB and UP Warriorz.

“The season went well, so did the trials, so I had a feeling I would get picked,” she said.

Her cricket, though, doesn’t begin in academies or age-group camps. It started at home with her elder brother Ayush who loved batting so much he turned their childhood into a net session. “I started playing at a very early age because of my brother. He used to play and is very fond of cricket. He’s a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. He used to bat himself and make me bowl,” Anushka said.

Even though her family was keen on academics, with her brother pursuing his education from IIT-Mumbai. Chasing balls across at the age of five, unknowingly began a career.

Her real development, however, began under coach Arun Singh, who has been guiding her for the last three years at a boarding academy in Shivpuri, close to Gwalior.

“He has worked a lot on my skill set and mindset,” she said. The training is intense – from machine hitting, match simulations and games against boys, she has been able to sharpen her technique and decision-making. “Because of all this, I could make faster progress.”

For someone who grew up idolising Virat Kohli, her game reflects a similar appetite for improvement. “I grew up watching only him. I liked his batting a lot. Later, I started admiring Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar. I try to add a bit of their game to mine – their approach, attitude, how they take the game away from the opposition.”

Her choice of favourite cricketers also reflects in her confidence. “I love to face every bowler,” said the all-rounder when asked about whether she enjoys facing spin or seam. “The bigger the name, the better it feels.”

Madhya Pradesh captain Patidar isn’t just an inspiration for her, he has been a mentor from close quarters. When she struggled for runs, she went to him for advice during the JS Anand Trophy in Indore in 2023. “Whatever you ask, he answers,” she said. “There was a time when I was struggling to score runs, so I talked to him about what I could do. I told him about the problems I was facing. He gave me 2–3 tips.”

Now, the WPL awaits but so does the visibility, recognition for an uncapped player, the financial security and the shift in how people interact with her are expected to be big changes. Yet, she resists being fixated on the future that often burdens young players swept up in an auction.

“To be honest, I believe in the present. My focus is on my practice schedule. I want to prepare according to WPL demands, tick the boxes in practice and work on my fitness, then go to the campaign and learn as much as possible.”

She is most excited about sharing the Gujarat Giants dressing room with captain Ashleigh Gardner, an explosive batter and off-spinner herself. “She’s a world-class cricketer. I want to learn a lot from her.”