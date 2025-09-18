Meet the Indian in ICC who single-handedly blocked Pakistan's unnecessary demand to remove Andy Pycroft

In the wake of a heated standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), it was ICC’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Sanjog Gupta, who reportedly led the negotiations that ultimately blocked Pakistan’s attempt to have match referee Andy Pycroft removed from officiating its matches in the ongoing Asia Cup. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

The PCB had alleged misconduct on the part of Pycroft during the high-voltage Group A clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. The controversy erupted after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha following the match — a move he later described as a mark of respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and a gesture of solidarity with Indian armed forces who carried out Operation Sindoor in response.

According to the PCB, Pycroft failed to uphold the spirit of the game, allegedly instructing captains not to exchange team sheets and advising Salman against initiating a handshake with the Indian captain. Pakistan labelled the actions as "partisan" and formally requested the ICC to remove Pycroft, proposing Richie Richardson as his replacement for the remainder of their Asia Cup matches.

However, according to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC, under Sanjog Gupta's leadership, refused to budge. The governing body responded to the PCB’s demand with a firm stance, stating there was "no valid reason" to remove Pycroft. An internal inquiry was conducted, and the ICC concluded that the former Zimbabwe cricketer had not violated any Code of Conduct or standard officiating protocols. The response was part of a string of six emails exchanged between the two sides, three from each, during an intense back-and-forth that played out behind closed doors.

Gupta, who assumed office as ICC CEO in July 2025, took direct charge of the matter and led negotiations from the ICC’s side. Representing the PCB were Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and COO Salman Naseer. While Pakistan claimed a "moral victory" after the ICC agreed to conduct an inquiry into the incident, the global body made it clear that such an investigation would be limited in scope and not directed specifically at Pycroft.

Sources confirmed that proposals were floated internally to placate Pakistan by replacing Pycroft for just the September 17 match against UAE. However, Gupta rejected the compromise, maintaining that accommodating such demands without evidence of wrongdoing would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the authority of match officials.

Who is Sanjog Gupta?

Sanjog Gupta, the first Indian to hold the ICC CEO position, has been a transformative figure in the world of sports media. Before taking up the top job at the ICC, he was the CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, the newly formed media powerhouse created after the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star in 2024.

A visionary strategist and storyteller, Gupta is widely credited with modernising sports broadcasting in India and elevating cricket’s commercial and cultural footprint. He joined Star India in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Head of Sports at Disney Star in 2020. Under his leadership, Star India revamped its sports portfolio with innovations like multi-language feeds, digital-first coverage, and greater emphasis on women’s sports.

He played a key role in building and scaling properties such as the IPL, ICC events, the Indian Super League (ISL), and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), while also popularising global tournaments like the Premier League and Wimbledon for Indian audiences. His ability to blend content strategy with commercial growth made him one of the most influential voices in the Indian sports ecosystem.

Appointed ICC CEO after a highly competitive global recruitment process that attracted over 2,500 applicants from 25 countries, Gupta was unanimously recommended by the Nominations Committee and ratified by the ICC Board in early 2025. His appointment signalled the ICC's intent to focus on global expansion, digital innovation, and the integration of cricket into the Olympic movement, beginning with the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

A Firm But Fair Start

Gupta’s handling of the Pycroft episode has set the tone for his tenure — principled, professional, and resistant to political pressure. His refusal to bow to PCB's repeated demands is being viewed within the cricketing fraternity as a strong message that the ICC will uphold integrity and due process, irrespective of who lodges the complaint.