Pakistan threaten to pull out of Asia Cup 2025 if PCB's demand isn't met, warns ICC; boycott could happen as early as...

The no-handshake controversy involving India and Pakistan players after their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium took a dramatic new turn on Monday, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) escalating its protest to unprecedented levels. A day after filing a protest against the Indian team with match referee Andy Pycroft, the Pakistan board targeted the match official himself, demanding his removal from the panel of referees for the ongoing Asia Cup. PCB has reportedly warned ICC that if their demands are not met, they could even go to the extent of pulling out of the tournament. Saim Ayub, third right, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan(AP)

PCB alleged that Pycroft overstepped his authority when he instructed the two captains, Suryakumar Yadav of India and Pakistan Salam Agha, not to shake hands at the toss, effectively siding with one team.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said in a social media post on Monday.

Cricbuzz reported that PCB took its protest to a whole new level, threatening to boycott their next game, against the UAE on September 17, if Pycroft is not removed from the referee panel. Although the website admitted "information could not be independently verified," a report in CricketPakistan.com said that PCB insisted "Pycroft must be removed from the Asia Cup or it will not play further matches." Earlier, the same Pakistan media outlet had reported that the ACC is already considering disciplinary action against India over their on-handshake walkout.

Pycroft has found himself at the heart of controversy after reportedly failing to address the PCB's protest. According to the Pakistan website, the Zimbabwe international has been accused of neglecting the 'Spirit of the Game' during the Group A match on Sunday, violating the ICC Code of Conduct, and acting against the MCC laws, calling his behaviour a “serious breach.”

The controversy began when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the end of the match. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who took India past the finish line with seven wickets in hand, walked straight towards the dressing room. Pakistan players, led by captain Salman Agha, queued up outside the Indian dressing room, but git no response, leaving head coach Mike Hesson infuriated. In protest, Salman skipped the post-match interview.

Although no official sanctions have been announced yet, India and Pakistan could likely face off again on Sunday as part of the Super Four fixture.