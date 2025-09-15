ACC considers cracking the whip as India’s no-handshake walkout sparks storm post Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly considering disciplinary action against the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team for rejecting the customary handshake with Pakistan players at the end of their Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their second game in the tournament to remain at the top of Group A. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha walk onto the field before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match(AP)

After Suryakumar, who celebrated his 35th birthday with a fine 47 not out, scored the winning run to wrap up the chase of 128 runs in just 15.5 overs, he and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field and headed straight into the dressing room. The Pakistan players, led by captain Salman Ali Agha, queued up outside the Indian dressing room for the post-match handshake, but none of the Indian players came out. India had, in fact, shut the door of the dressing room, leaving Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson infuriated. In protest against India's act, Salman skipped the post-match interview.

Suryakumar, later, dedicated the win to the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The dastardly incident took place in April earlier this year, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. It was followed by a military showdown between the two nations at the border in May, with India conducting 'Operation Sindoor.'

“We stand with the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their families. We dedicate today’s win to our armed forces,” he said.

In reply, Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema lodged a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft, calling the incident “a violation of sportsmanship.”

According to a report in CricketPakistan.com, "the controversy has now drawn the attention of the ACC, which is weighing possible disciplinary action against the Indian team."

Earlier in the day, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), lashed out at the Indian players for their no-handshake walkout, calling it a violation of the spirit of sportsmanship. "Utterly disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let's hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace," Naqvi wrote on X.