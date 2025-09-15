Pakistan knocks on ICC's door, demands immediate removal of match referee for staying silent on India's no handshake

The no-handshake episode between India and Pakistan at the end of Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 is snowballing into a huge controversy. After the Pakistan cricket team complained to the match referee about India's actions, the board has now reached out to the ICC, demanding that the official be removed. PCB's strict measures come in the wake of the disappointment stemming from the fact that Indian players did not participate in the post-match customary handshakes with their Pakistan counterparts. The move has triggered former Pakistan cricketers and members of the board alike, and facing the wrath is Andy Pycroft, a veteran in this role. The Pakistan team is no mood to forget India's no-handshake episode(AFP)

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded the immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB and Asia Cup chief Mohsin Naqvi posted on X.

The handshake saga has been going on for quite some time. It first made headlines during the Asia Cup captain's meet, when Salman Agha left the stage instantly after the event ended and shook hands backstage later. Then, during yesterday's match toss, Suryakumar and Agha did not shake hands either. But the tension really escalated at the end of the match, when the entire team boycotted Pakistan, with players leaving the dugout and heading straight into the dressing room. The Pakistan team even tried to approach Team India, but they had locked their dressing room, leaving the Men in Green empty-handed.

The likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal made their dissent feel loud and clear, in a common meltdown on a live TV channel. India and Pakistan are likely to face each other once again next Sunday in the Super Fours and expect sparks to fly even further with the handshake sage taking a dramatic turn.