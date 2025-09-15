Shoaib Akhtar explodes after India show Pakistan its place with no handshake: ‘Show some grace; Salman did right thing’

Suryakumar Yadav and his men handed over a thumping defeat to their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 14). After putting in a clinical show with the ball and restricting the 'Men in Green' for 127/9 in 20 overs, Team India chased down the target in 15.5 overs, losing only three wickets. Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India's no handshake stance

Well, if the clinical show on the field was not enough, the 'Men In Blue' cleared their stance on having a friendly vibe with their opposition after the game. While Pakistan waited for the customary handshake after the game, none of the Indian players were seen on the field, and even clips of Team India closing the team dressing room's door were also seen.

Shoaib Akhtar agitated by India's stance of 'No Handshake'

This particular action from the Indian team seems to have agitated former Pakistan pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar. While speaking on a Pakistani show after the match, he was seen expressing his disagreement.

Speaking about India's stance on not shaking hands, a visibly disappointed Akhtar said, "I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political. Cricket match hain isko political mat banao. Hum ne acchi statement di hai aapkee liye. Hum bohut kuchh bol sakte hai. Hoti rehte hain ladayi jhagre, ghar me bhi ho jaati hain. (Don't make a cricket match political. We have said nice things about you. We can say a lot of things about the no handshake. Fights happen, even inside your house. Forget it, move on. It is the game of cricket, shake your hands, show your grace.)

Notably, the Pakistan skipper, Salman Ali Agha, was not present during the post-match presentation ceremony. Akhtar stood by the action of the captain. He said - "Thik kiya Salman Ali Agha ne, wo nahi gaya post match mein, good (Salman Ali Agha did the right thing, he did not go to the post match ceremony, good)"

Attention must be drawn to the fact that India and Pakistan played a cricket match for the first time after the geopolitical tension between the two nations earlier this year, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Ahead of the game, calls were made from various parts of the internet and the Indian population for the team not to play the game. However, the administration made it clear that it was virtually impossible to forfeit games in multinational tournaments; hence, the match proceeded. However, the Indian players have kept the sentiment of their nation in mind and have done their best to stand by.