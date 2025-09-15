'No Indian player wanted to play vs Pakistan; forced because BCCI…': Suryakumar and boys 'personally' against Asia Cup

Despite India's commanding 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Sunday's Asia Cup 2025 Group A match, the mood in and around the Indian team remains mixed. Yes, this was a much-needed win, one that all but secured the Men in Blue a place in the Super Fours, but the backdrop of the match took the sheen away from what would have been just another India vs Pakistan match. The only thing is that this was not just another match. The public emotion was running wild, with players feeling the heat to play Pakistan in a tournament despite boycott calls, all because the Indian government gave the clearance. Suryakumar Yadav hardly showed any emotion after scoring the winning runs(AFP)

As a way of showing solidarity, captain Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team refused to be part of the customary post-match handshakes with the Pakistan team, an act for which they have been commended, but just by looking at their faces and body language, one could sense that the win didn't mean much, and even if it did, got overshadowed by the larger picture. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina further stirred the controversy, claiming that not a single Indian player wanted to face Pakistan or even participate in the Asia Cup, and that they are doing so only under directives from the top.

Here's what Raina said

"I know one thing for sure. If you personally ask the players, none of them wants to play the Asia Cup. In a way, they are forced because the BCCI has agreed to it. I am sad that India are playing against Pakistan, but I can also say for a fact that if Suryakumar Yadav and his players are asked about their personal opinions about playing against Pakistan, they would have said no. None of them wanted to play," Raina was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

The decision not to shake hands has had a ripple effect. The Pakistan Cricket Board has officially lodged a complaint, while Shoaib Akhtar was fuming with anger at this development. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not even attend the post-match presentation ceremony after SKY and team snubbed a practice that has been going on for decades, and one that epitomises the term 'The Gentleman's Game'.