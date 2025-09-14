India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Hostile build-up in Dubai for IND-PAK; posters, flags, umbrellas banned
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 hits fever pitch as India and Pakistan light up Dubai tonight, with strong public sentiment running high back home.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: If you are a cricket fan, few fixtures deliver more thrills than the one slated for 14 September. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, square off in an epic clash that arrives amid a charged backdrop. Still, irrespective of the noise around it, this comes down to skill and execution on the night. In this preview, we break down the game through a few key lenses....Read More
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Match Details
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE Date: 14 September 2025 Time: 8:00 PM IST
IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head in T20Is
Played: 13
India Won: 10
Pakistan Won: 3
Head-to-Head in Dubai
Played: 3
India Won: 1
Pakistan Won: 2
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has tended to be on the slower side, with plenty in it for spinners. In the Asia Cup 2025 so far, two games have been played here; one won by the team setting the target and the other by the chasing side. Expect another contest where spin in the middle overs could be decisive.
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XIs and Expected Team Changes
India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Expected Change: Tilak Varma out, Arshdeep Singh in
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf Expected Change: Faheem Ashraf out, Haris Rauf in
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Form Check
India Suryakumar Yadav and his men have begun their campaign emphatically. India looked settled across departments in a commanding opening win over the United Arab Emirates. The UAE didn’t stretch India’s bowling resources at the death, which leaves one minor selection puzzle. Against a stronger Pakistan batting unit, Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion would deepen India’s death-overs options.
Pakistan Much like India, Pakistan started with a statement, steamrolling Oman and carrying momentum into the marquee clash. Salman Ali Agha will be pleased with the balance on display in the opener, though one tweak feels logical: specialist quick Haris Rauf should return to the XI for a high-intensity contest like this.
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles
Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub : Abhishek showcased power hitting from ball one. Recently, Salman Ali Agha has used Saim Ayub as a handy powerplay option. With Abhishek intent on attacking early, Pakistan might reprise that move. Abhishek averages under 25 against off-spin in T20Is, but his IPL record against the bowling type: strike rate near 180 and average close to 47—complicates the read. On a slower Dubai track, though, early off-spin could still test him and tilt the powerplay.
Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy vs Pakistan’s Middle Order: India’s spin duo looked sharp in the first game. Kuldeep was close to unplayable, with Chakaravarthy equally stifling. Expect Suryakumar to apply the squeeze through overs 7 for 15. How Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, and Hasan Nawaz manage that phase may dictate Pakistan’s ceiling.
Conclusion
The stage is set for a blockbuster. Both teams look settled and ready. So far, Dubai has hinted that 180-plus could be a winning score, but dew may shift the equation, with run-making likely to ease in the second half. With all the tension, talk, and scrutiny around this rivalry, it’s time for cricketing skills to decide the night.
Dubai under the pump!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: The build-up to the Asia Cup tie between the arch-rivals has been far from ideal. The boycott calls continue to grow in India as fans are not pleased with the BCCI going ahead with the contest despite the national sentiments. However, now, it seems as if the Dubai Police is also anticipating some hostile scenes at the venue. Hence, it has issued an advisory, asking the fans to follow some dos and don'ts.
The stadium's gates will open three hours before the contest (5 PM). Anyone who wishes to enter the venue should present a valid ticket. The advisory also warns against random parking, and strict penalties are in place.
Anyone who enters the stadium without authorisation or is found possessing prohibited items, such as fireworks, can face imprisonment for one to three months and a fine of no less than INR 1.2 lakh and not exceeding INR 7.2 lakhs. If there are acts of violence, such as throwing objects at spectators or using abusive or racist language, then the concerned individual can face imprisonment and a fine ranging from INR 2.4 lakh to INR 7.2 lakh.
No star power a reason behind no hype
An India-Pakistan cricket match with no hype. Who would have thought to even stitch these words together? But these are tough, different times. The public outrage aside, the fact that the match is low on star power is another reason not to attract an audience. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from T20I cricket, and Pakistan didn't consider Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan worthy enough to grant them a place in its T20I side. Yes, they have Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, and India is more than stacked with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in their ranks. Still, the lack of big-match faces promises to dampen the game.
Not the first time a terrorist attack has surrounded an India-Pakistan match
Six years ago, India and Pakistan faced each other in the 2019 World Cup match in Manchester, but the lead-up was anything but smooth. On 14 February, the Pulwama attacks had ignited a wave of anger among the public, and similar to now, calls for India to boycott the match against Pakistan grew louder. That was a World Cup, mind you, which was played just four months removed from the attacks. Even the legendary Sunil Gavaskar lost it on live TV. "Go ahead, Boycott. But then, how will we win the World Cup?" he said. The sentiments mirror those of 2019, only this time it's a lot more intense, given the barbaric nature of the attack and 'war' that resulted from it in and around April-May.
Have ticket sales really been hit?
As surprising as it may sound, the answer is yes. The public sentiments back home seem to have affected ticket sales for the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match. After all, it was less than six months ago that 26 innocent lives were taken in the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, with tensions between the two nations escalating following Operation Sindoor. Usually, India-Pakistan tickets are sold out months in advance, but this time around, a fresh batch of tickets was announced to be up for sale with less than 48 hours to go for the match. Don't be surprised if a big chunk of the stadium remains empty tonight.
BCCI's stance on India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup
Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, tried to end the debate surrounding the India-Pakistan match and explain why the team decided to participate in the contest after all. The Sports Ministry's verdict is clear and to the point – India will not play any bilateral series against India, but when it comes to multi-nation tournaments, the team is tied by various other obligations. If India were to withdraw, it could lead to some serious implications, including putting in jeopardy India's participation at the Olympics and the efforts to host the Commonwealth Games in future. Read on to see what Saikia had to say.
The history of India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup
India and Pakistan are no strangers to each other when it comes to the Asia Cup. The two teams have locked horns 19 times, with India dominating with a 10-6 record, while three matches have ended in a no-result. The rivalry began way back in 1985, when India emerged victorious by 54 runs. From a time when the feud was one-sided – Pakistan had the upper hand over the Indians for the longest time between 1985 and 2005 to now – when India starts as the outright favourites even before the match begins, the Indo-Pak history has witnessed a roller-coaster ride. Who is your bet on tonight?
An India-Pakistan game that feels a whole lot different
India, Pakistan, but not so exciting a surrounding. That's the backdrop to the latest chapter of the greatest cricketing rivalry in the world, which will unfold tonight at the Dubai International Stadium for the Asia Cup. There is tension in the air, and a lot of apprehension. Even the players can feel the emotional side to it. But they have to follow orders from the BCCI, from the government of India. And that's why, despite the emotional connect of the players and a severe boycott movement that has swept the entire country, the Men in Blue will play for the sport's sake, hoping to put aside any distraction that may come in their way.
Hello and Welcome!
The Asia Cup began five days ago, but it isn't until now that the tournament hits top gear, with the first high-profile match coming your way tonight. It's India vs Pakistan, the mother of all battles, but one whose sheen has been taken away a bit due to the political tension and strained relationship between the two countries. All the completed games thus far have been fairly one-sided, with the Associate Nations struggling to put up a fight against the more established ones. India stormed past the UAE, whereas Pakistan steamrolled Oman, en route to facing each other. And tonight's game could just be the tonic that was required to put this tournament on the map.