India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Hostile build-up in Dubai for IND-PAK; posters, flags, umbrellas banned

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: If you are a cricket fan, few fixtures deliver more thrills than the one slated for 14 September. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, square off in an epic clash that arrives amid a charged backdrop. Still, irrespective of the noise around it, this comes down to skill and execution on the night. In this preview, we break down the game through a few key lenses....Read More

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Match Details

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE Date: 14 September 2025 Time: 8:00 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head in T20Is

Played: 13

India Won: 10

Pakistan Won: 3

Head-to-Head in Dubai

Played: 3

India Won: 1

Pakistan Won: 2

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has tended to be on the slower side, with plenty in it for spinners. In the Asia Cup 2025 so far, two games have been played here; one won by the team setting the target and the other by the chasing side. Expect another contest where spin in the middle overs could be decisive.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XIs and Expected Team Changes

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Expected Change: Tilak Varma out, Arshdeep Singh in

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf Expected Change: Faheem Ashraf out, Haris Rauf in

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Form Check

India Suryakumar Yadav and his men have begun their campaign emphatically. India looked settled across departments in a commanding opening win over the United Arab Emirates. The UAE didn’t stretch India’s bowling resources at the death, which leaves one minor selection puzzle. Against a stronger Pakistan batting unit, Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion would deepen India’s death-overs options.

Pakistan Much like India, Pakistan started with a statement, steamrolling Oman and carrying momentum into the marquee clash. Salman Ali Agha will be pleased with the balance on display in the opener, though one tweak feels logical: specialist quick Haris Rauf should return to the XI for a high-intensity contest like this.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles

Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub : Abhishek showcased power hitting from ball one. Recently, Salman Ali Agha has used Saim Ayub as a handy powerplay option. With Abhishek intent on attacking early, Pakistan might reprise that move. Abhishek averages under 25 against off-spin in T20Is, but his IPL record against the bowling type: strike rate near 180 and average close to 47—complicates the read. On a slower Dubai track, though, early off-spin could still test him and tilt the powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy vs Pakistan’s Middle Order: India’s spin duo looked sharp in the first game. Kuldeep was close to unplayable, with Chakaravarthy equally stifling. Expect Suryakumar to apply the squeeze through overs 7 for 15. How Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, and Hasan Nawaz manage that phase may dictate Pakistan’s ceiling.

Conclusion

The stage is set for a blockbuster. Both teams look settled and ready. So far, Dubai has hinted that 180-plus could be a winning score, but dew may shift the equation, with run-making likely to ease in the second half. With all the tension, talk, and scrutiny around this rivalry, it’s time for cricketing skills to decide the night.