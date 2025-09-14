India vs Pakistan Head to Head Asia Cup: Men in Blue dominate history, Suryakumar Yadav aims to write a new chapter

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will start as firm favourites in the mega Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue have been in terrific form and continued to play with the fearless batting approach, which was quite evident during the UAE clash, where they chased down 58 in just 4.3 overs. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav don't shy away from taking on the bowlers from the first ball itself, while the return of Shubman Gill provides stability. The bowling attack also hunt in the pack in their opening match, with the spinners spinning their web to trouble the opposition. India started the Asia Cup 2025 with a massive win over UAE.(REUTERS)

On paper, India appear to be the stronger side, while Pakistan are in a transitional phase and has shown inconsistent form on several occasions. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube have the firepower to dominate any bowling attack and Pakistan will be wary of them. Meanwhile, the pitch isn't offering a significant turn, the presence of one right-arm wrist spinner and one left-arm wrist spinner each on both sides makes for a fascinating sub-plot. Sufiyan Muqeem is a good bowler, but nowhere close to a much craftier Kuldeep Yadav, whose googly has been unplayable from the hand. Abrar Ahmed's leg-breaks and quirky celebrations have gained him a lot of fans across Pakistan, but Varun Chakravarthy, with an element of mystery attached to his art form, can mess with the minds of Pakistani batters.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India have generally enjoyed the upper hand over Pakistan in Asia Cup encounters, in both ODIs and T20Is. Strong squads, deep batting line-ups, and calmness under pressure have helped India secure crucial wins. Pakistan, however, has had its share of memorable triumphs, keeping the rivalry intense. Across 18 Asia Cup meetings, India lead 10-6, with two matches ending without a result. The inaugural T20 Asia Cup took place in 2016, marking a new chapter for the tournament. Since then, India and Pakistan have faced each other three times in the T20 format of the event, all in Dubai. India emerged victorious twice, winning by five wickets in both 2016 and 2022, while Pakistan claimed a five-wicket win in the 2022 Super 4 clash.

Meanwhile, the head-to-head doesn't always work in a team's favour, but it definitely gives them a psychological edge over their opponents when they enter the field.