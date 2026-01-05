Meg Lanning ‘refreshed and ready’ to go for UP Warriorz

Mumbai: Meg Lanning walked through the hall of a Navi Mumbai hotel donning a purple practice jersey. By the weekend, she will be wearing the yellow of UP Warriorz as the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off in Navi Mumbai. Meg Lanning, 33, was purchased by Warriorz at the November mega auction for a cool ₹ 1.9 crore, after she was released by Delhi Capitals. (UP Warriorz)

Australia’s Lanning, 33, was purchased by Warriorz at the November mega auction for a cool ₹1.9 crore, after she was released by Delhi Capitals, the team she led to three consecutive runners-up finishes. The seasoned batter only met her new teammates a few days ago, and she asserted that she’s still working her way through the functioning of the franchise.

“You don’t really know how things operate or how individuals work, so that’s a really important part of the initial week or so. Getting used to that, and that’s what I’ve tried to focus on here in my first few days,” the Warriorz captain said at a media briefing on Monday.

“I’m struggling a little bit with all the names, but it’s just trying to understand what people’s roles are, how it all works and things that I can maybe have some input into and make an impact on. And then there are some areas where I just need to let people do their job, and that’s how I like to do things.”

There are a number of big-name players in the Warriorz team this time, including India’s recent ODI World Cup winners Deepti Sharma, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol and Kranti Gaud. While Lanning tries to learn the names of all the coaching staff and teammates, hers is a name that is familiar across women’s cricket.

A seven-time world champion with Australia in T20Is and ODIs (five as captain), Lanning is one of the most formidable leaders and players the game has seen. But it is perhaps the high intensity with which Lanning worked that saw her call time on her international career, for a second and final time in November 2023.

“I’ve always had very high expectations of myself. And any team that I’ve been involved with, I was always wanting to win as much as possible. There’s a lot of time and energy, mental and physical, that goes into trying to do that,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoyed doing that over a number of years for Australia and different franchises I played in, but I guess I just reached a different point in what my priorities were.”

What that has done is give her time to prepare more for the challenges of franchise cricket – it could bode well for a franchise that has largely underperformed in its first three seasons of the five-team WPL.

Lanning, who ended her Australia career in early 2023, said: “Stepping back from international cricket, I’m at that point where I’ve got a great balance where I have some time away from the game,” she said. “Then, when I do come into these tournaments I’m really refreshed and ready to go, and keen to perform as well as I can.

“That certainly hasn’t changed.”

Warriorz wear yellow, just like Lanning’s beloved Australia. And they will be counting on their serial winner.