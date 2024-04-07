MI vs DC: Suryakumar back; who will replace Marsh? Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals likely XIs, head-to-head record

In a clash of two struggling sides, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in a crucial 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate to reverse their fortunes; MI are languishing at the bottom of the table after three consecutive losses, while DC slipped to ninth spot following a heavy defeat in their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Suryakumar Yadav during MI's training session(X/mipaltan)

The return of Suryakumar Yadav from injury provides a big boost to MI's lineup ahead of their clash with Rishabh Pant's men. As the T20 World Cup looms, Suryakumar's form and fitness will be closely monitored, making his comeback a significant storyline in the IPL.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

MI's batting has been a cause for concern, with stars like Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan failing to convert promising starts into substantial scores. The middle order, comprising Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, and captain Hardik Pandya, has yet to produce match-winning performances, leaving MI's campaign in dire need of a turnaround.

Meanwhile, DC will rely on Rishabh Pant's consistent form, highlighted by two consecutive fifties. However, the team's recent struggles with both bat and ball stresses the need for collective improvement. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, DC's bowlers were wayward, conceding the second-highest total in league's history, while the batting lineup failed to mount a substantial reply.

Prithvi Shaw's aggressive start will be crucial for DC, especially in the familiar setting of the Wankhede Stadium. Shaw, alongside David Warner and Tristan Stubbs, holds the key to DC's batting success with captain Pant. However, the side will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh, who is out with an injury.

As the Mumbai crowd, comprising over 20,000 children, cheers them on, MI and DC will strive to deliver an enthralling contest and reignite their IPL aspirations.

MI likely XI vs DC if batting first Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

MI likely XI vs DC if bowling first Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Impact Player options Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera

DC likely XI vs MI if batting first Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Rasikh Dar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC likely XI vs MI if bowling first Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Rasikh Dar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player options Jake Fraser McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui

Head-to-Head record

Mumbai Indians may have been the joint-most successful team in IPL's history, but there isn't much to separate between the two sides when it comes to their head-to-head record. In 33 IPL matches between MI and DC, the former have won 18 while 15 went in the Capitals' favour.

However, MI registered a win in the sole game the two sides played last year, chasing a 173-run target on the last ball of the match.