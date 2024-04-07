6 to reach century, 1 run to win: How Jos Buttler defied odds to script fairytale finish in RR vs RCB

It was a fairytale finish for Jos Buttler and Rajasthan Royals as they clinched a six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registering a fourth successive win in the season. After RCB posted a strong total of 183/3 in 20 overs, thanks largely to the century from Virat Kohli (113*), the Royals made a solid start to the run-chase, with the partnership between Buttler and captain Sanju Samson (69) all but sealing a win for the side. Jos Buttler celebrates century against RCB(IPL)

As the chase approached its final stages, the primary focus shifted from whether RR would win to whether Buttler would achieve a century by the time the side reached the target. At the end of the 19th over, Royals required only one run to win, with Buttler needing six to reach the three-figure mark.

In a fitting finish to the game, Buttler smashed a short-pitched delivery from Cameron Green for a brilliant pull over deep midwicket to smash his sixth century in the IPL, thus leading the side to a scintillating win at home. As Buttler reached the mark, his batting partner Shimron Hetmyer jumped in joy as the Royals dugout celebrated the remarkable achievement from the opener.

Buttler had a quiet start in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, having registered scores of 11, 11, and 13 across the three games. On Saturday, however, the England batter unleashed carnage on the RCB bowling attack, smashing them all around the park in an impressive display of power-hitting. Buttler hit nine fours and four sixes en route to his knock, scoring at a strike rate of 172.41.

With the win, the Royals remained firm at the top of the table, as they remain unbeaten in the season with four wins. Only one other side – Kolkata Knight Riders – are still undefeated, having played a game less.

RCB woes continue

The struggles continue for Faf du Plessis' men as Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured a third straight loss, taking their overall defeat count to four in five matches. On Saturday, their bowling weakness was exposed again as none of the bowlers were able to contain the blistering stand between Buttler and Samson, with the latter only departing after all but settling the tie.

RCB remain 8th in the table and will meet a struggling Mumbai Indians in their sixth match of the season on April 11.