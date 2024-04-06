Virat Kohli explains cautious approach during century knock in RR vs RCB: 'The pitch felt flat from outside, but...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli ended the wait for the 2024 Indian Premier League's (IPL) first century as he smashed an unbeaten 113 off 72 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. This was Kohli's record-extending eighth century in the league – most by a batter in IPL. With the ton, Kohli also extended his lead in the Orange Cap tally; he now has 316 runs to his name in five matches. No other batter has crossed 200 yet. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the match against Rajasthan Royals (ANI )

Kohli made a relatively slow start to his innings and, in the mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, opened up on his knock, stating that the slowness of the surface forced a change in the plan for him as well as the other RCB batters. The 35-year-old RCB veteran remarked that although the pitch appeared flat initially, it underwent a rapid transformation once they started their batting innings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The wicket looks quite different from out there when you are not actually playing the ball yourself. It feels like it's flat, but as soon as you see the ball holding up on the pitch, especially to the spinners, that's when you understand the pace is changing pretty quickly. The big dimensions come into play,” Kohli said after his century knock.

“Our target was 190-195, to be honest, but then, assessing the pitch and how it was slowing down, we decided if Faf or I get out, one has to stay till the end. We got the boost in the end. I think this is a very effective total because if you get your change of pace and length right, it's very difficult to get those balls away,” said Koh vsli further.

Kohli and his opening partner and captain, Faf du Plessis, combined to build a strong 125-run partnership in 14 overs. While Kohli continued to excel with the bat, scoring a notable 113 out of RCB's total of 183/3, he received limited support from the rest of the batting lineup. Apart from du Plessis' contribution of 44 runs, the other RCB batters struggled to make significant contributions in the match.

“I'm not coming (to bat) with premeditation. Whatever the surface allows me to do, I'll do that. Today, I wasn't 20 off 9, I was 12 off 10. I knew I couldn't go overaggressive, I didn't want to be predictable,” Kohli explained.

“I know I can step up at any point, but I want to keep the bowler guessing. They probably want me to come hard at them so they can get me out, but I feel like if I'm set, and bat beyond six overs, then my chances of getting good totals become higher. It's just experience and maturity over the years to understand the situation and conditions. I play my conditions and have my game ready to play in different ways.”

RCB in dire need of win

The Royal Challengers have won only one match of their four in the season so far and are in desperate need of a victory to revive their campaign in the season. Their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, have contrasting fortunes, as they are yet to concede a defeat in three games.