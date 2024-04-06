 Virat Kohli explains cautious approach during century knock in RR vs RCB: 'The pitch felt flat from outside, but...' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli explains cautious approach during century knock in RR vs RCB: 'The pitch felt flat from outside, but...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten century against RR, ending the wait for the IPL 2024 season's first hundred.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli ended the wait for the 2024 Indian Premier League's (IPL) first century as he smashed an unbeaten 113 off 72 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. This was Kohli's record-extending eighth century in the league – most by a batter in IPL. With the ton, Kohli also extended his lead in the Orange Cap tally; he now has 316 runs to his name in five matches. No other batter has crossed 200 yet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the match against Rajasthan Royals (ANI )
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the match against Rajasthan Royals (ANI )

Kohli made a relatively slow start to his innings and, in the mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, opened up on his knock, stating that the slowness of the surface forced a change in the plan for him as well as the other RCB batters. The 35-year-old RCB veteran remarked that although the pitch appeared flat initially, it underwent a rapid transformation once they started their batting innings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

RR vs RCB Live Score

“The wicket looks quite different from out there when you are not actually playing the ball yourself. It feels like it's flat, but as soon as you see the ball holding up on the pitch, especially to the spinners, that's when you understand the pace is changing pretty quickly. The big dimensions come into play,” Kohli said after his century knock.

“Our target was 190-195, to be honest, but then, assessing the pitch and how it was slowing down, we decided if Faf or I get out, one has to stay till the end. We got the boost in the end. I think this is a very effective total because if you get your change of pace and length right, it's very difficult to get those balls away,” said Koh vsli further.

Kohli and his opening partner and captain, Faf du Plessis, combined to build a strong 125-run partnership in 14 overs. While Kohli continued to excel with the bat, scoring a notable 113 out of RCB's total of 183/3, he received limited support from the rest of the batting lineup. Apart from du Plessis' contribution of 44 runs, the other RCB batters struggled to make significant contributions in the match.

“I'm not coming (to bat) with premeditation. Whatever the surface allows me to do, I'll do that. Today, I wasn't 20 off 9, I was 12 off 10. I knew I couldn't go overaggressive, I didn't want to be predictable,” Kohli explained.

“I know I can step up at any point, but I want to keep the bowler guessing. They probably want me to come hard at them so they can get me out, but I feel like if I'm set, and bat beyond six overs, then my chances of getting good totals become higher. It's just experience and maturity over the years to understand the situation and conditions. I play my conditions and have my game ready to play in different ways.”

RCB in dire need of win

The Royal Challengers have won only one match of their four in the season so far and are in desperate need of a victory to revive their campaign in the season. Their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, have contrasting fortunes, as they are yet to concede a defeat in three games.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, and get exclusive insights with the RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli explains cautious approach during century knock in RR vs RCB: 'The pitch felt flat from outside, but...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On