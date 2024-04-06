IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to shake off losing streak vs in-form Rajasthan Royals
IPL Live Score 2024 RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Jaipur on Saturday. RR are currently second in the standings with six points in three matches. Meanwhile, RCB are eighth with two points in four games. For RCB, it is once again the same set of problems this season as their batting order has lacked form and consistency. Virat Kohli has fired and leads the Orange Cap race, but hasn't been well-supported by his teammates. Other than Kohli, Dinesh Karthik has been the other in-form batter for RCB as they are in dire straits right now....Read More
Fans should also remember that Jaipur is where Virat Kohli smacked one of his most popular innings, an unbeaten knock of 100 in 52 balls against Australia in a historic ODI chase in 2013. But in IPL, he hasn't even got a half-century here, and averages 21.28 while striking at less than a run a ball. Kohli's battle against Sandeep Sharma will also be a treat to watch for fans. In 15 IPL encounters, Kohli has smacked 87 off 67 balls from Sandeep, and has also lost his wicket seven times. No bowler has removed Kohli so often, with Ashish Nehra in second place with six dismissals. Urging his side to perform better with the bat, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up."
On the other hand, RR have had a sensational start to their campaign. Although Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal haven't found their footing yet, Riyan Parag has made the RR fans forget about their openers. The Assam batter has shone for his side this season and is their new no. 4. The focus will once again be on Buttler, whose highest score in his last six IPL innings is 13, which he got in the previous fixture. He ended last season with three successive ducks and hasn't fared well this campaign too. Opening up on his batting approach, Parag said, "Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before I would think about things too much, this year the goal is simple, watch the ball, hit the ball."
RCB also haven't worked out their bowling strategy. Dropping Vyshak Kumar in their previous fixture proved to be costly, as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants. Even Mohammed Siraj hasn't been in good form yet and Mayank Dagar hasn't been consistent. For RR, their bowling department has been fantastic this season. Trent Boult has led the pace battery with ease, and has been well-complemented by spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB's Perennial Bowling Woes
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Even after years, RCB have failed to assemble a potent bowling attack. They have probably the weakest bowling attack in the IPL this season with no match-winning spin option and Mohammed Siraj leading a dodgy pace attack. They have yet not finalised their overseas pace options as both Alzarri Joseph and Reece Topley have turned out to be expensive while Lockie Ferguson and Tom Curran are still waiting in the wings for their opportunity.
RCB bowling in IPL 2024
Least wickets in the powerplay - 3
Worst economy rate in the powerplay - 10
Second-Lowest number of wickets in the season - 18
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB's Overseas Big 3 Problem
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The big three overseas batters - Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green have become a big worry for RCB. They have invested heavily in overseas batters to team up with Virat Kohli but it has backfired for them thus far. In their first four matches, the big 3 overseas stars have failed to make any impact with the bat which put pressure on Kohli to get the job done on his own.
Batters - Du Plessis, Maxwell, Green
Balls Faced - 133
Runs Scored - 159
Average - 13.25
Strike Rate - 119.5
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jaiswal, Buttler need to fire
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have failed to make an impact at the top for Rajasthan Royals but the form of Riyan Parag has bailed them out thus far. However, going forward, the Royals need their star opening duo to score big and create an impact in the powerplay. Buttler is under pressure now as he also had an underwhelming last season and later flopped badly in the ODI World Cup in India. He needs to get his mojo back at the earliest now before the RR management starts questioning his credentials.
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Over-reliance on Virat Kohli
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: While many talk about RCB's dodgy bowling attack this season but looking at the previous results, their batting has also been quite underwhelming. Apart from Virat Kohli no other big player has made any impact. The poor form of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green has made things difficult for RCB. The lower-middle order with Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror looks fine but they need something to fight for from the top and middle order to get the two points for the team.
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: A Royal Clash
IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB; Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The two teams in contrasting form will take on each other in the mega clash on Saturday night. After losing their last two matches at home, RCB took a flight to Jaipur where they will face a litmus test againts an in-form Rajasthan Royals. RCB have failed to get their combination right as over-reliance on Virat Kohli makes them a weaker batting unit while the bowling remains a big worry for them this year too. They might make a few changes to get the right combination. While, RR will hope for their star openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to get amongst the runs.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 19 of IPL 2024 where Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. Stay tuned for more updates!