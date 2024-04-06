IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to shake off losing streak vs in-form Rajasthan Royals

IPL Live Score 2024 RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Jaipur on Saturday. RR are currently second in the standings with six points in three matches. Meanwhile, RCB are eighth with two points in four games. For RCB, it is once again the same set of problems this season as their batting order has lacked form and consistency. Virat Kohli has fired and leads the Orange Cap race, but hasn't been well-supported by his teammates. Other than Kohli, Dinesh Karthik has been the other in-form batter for RCB as they are in dire straits right now....Read More

Fans should also remember that Jaipur is where Virat Kohli smacked one of his most popular innings, an unbeaten knock of 100 in 52 balls against Australia in a historic ODI chase in 2013. But in IPL, he hasn't even got a half-century here, and averages 21.28 while striking at less than a run a ball. Kohli's battle against Sandeep Sharma will also be a treat to watch for fans. In 15 IPL encounters, Kohli has smacked 87 off 67 balls from Sandeep, and has also lost his wicket seven times. No bowler has removed Kohli so often, with Ashish Nehra in second place with six dismissals. Urging his side to perform better with the bat, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up."

On the other hand, RR have had a sensational start to their campaign. Although Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal haven't found their footing yet, Riyan Parag has made the RR fans forget about their openers. The Assam batter has shone for his side this season and is their new no. 4. The focus will once again be on Buttler, whose highest score in his last six IPL innings is 13, which he got in the previous fixture. He ended last season with three successive ducks and hasn't fared well this campaign too. Opening up on his batting approach, Parag said, "Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before I would think about things too much, this year the goal is simple, watch the ball, hit the ball."

RCB also haven't worked out their bowling strategy. Dropping Vyshak Kumar in their previous fixture proved to be costly, as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants. Even Mohammed Siraj hasn't been in good form yet and Mayank Dagar hasn't been consistent. For RR, their bowling department has been fantastic this season. Trent Boult has led the pace battery with ease, and has been well-complemented by spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.