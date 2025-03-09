Michael Bracewell takes down Shami, Hardik Pandya; gives New Zealand fighting total in Champions Trophy final vs India

Left-handed Michael Bracewell played an unbeaten knock of 53 to help New Zealand post a fighting total in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. His 40-ball knock, comprising 3 fours and 2 sixes, helped the BlackCaps post 251/7 in the allotted fifty overs. Michael Bracewell played an unbeaten knock of 53 in the Champions Trophy final. (AFP)

This score is now something to play with for the Kiwis, and the Mitchell Santner-led side would hope that the New Zealand captain and Bracewell, along with Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, are able to choke the Indian batting lineup with spin.

Bracewell took down the Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, and his onslaught in the death overs resulted in the Kiwis posting a total of more than 250 runs.

The left-hander was involved in a crucial 46-run stand with Daryl Mitchell for the sixth wicket, which helped New Zealand get their innings back on track after the Indian spinners curbed the run flow in the middle overs.

The Indian spin quartet of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets among themselves to put New Zealand in a spot of bother.

Kuldeep Yadav pick of the bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with a spell of 2/40. He also took the key wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

Rachin and Will Young put up an opening stand of 57 runs, giving New Zealand the much-needed impetus at the top. However, Varun Chakaravarthy first dismissed Young, and then Kuldeep struck in his first over as he dismissed Rachin for 37.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the Kiwis as he scored 63 runs. However, his 101-ball knock included several dot balls, putting pressure on the other batter at the crease.

Varun Chakaravarthy returned with two wickets for India as he scalped Young and Glenn Phillips.

The Indian seamers Shami and Hardik conceded 104 runs in 12 overs, while the spinners bowled 38 overs, conceding 144 runs and taking five wickets.