Michael Hussey enters Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, passes verdict on Khawaja humanitarian stance

Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey was the latest entrant into the Australian Hall of Fame, sharing the honour alongside Lyn Larsen, ex-captain of the women's team. Hussey, who went on to play 79 Tests and 185 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia, scored over 12000 runs in a career that spanned nine years. Despite making a late Test debut for Australia at the age of 30, Hussey averaged 50 with over 19 centuries. Michael Hussey and Usman Khawaja during the BBL(Getty)

Hussey was bestowed the honour at the start of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne. "I was shocked when I first found out... I didn't really know what to say. I was stunned really. I was happy to play just one Test match for Australia growing up, so to be in the Hall of Fame, I will truly cherish it for the rest of my life."

Todd Greenberg, Australian Cricketers' Association chief, hailed Hussey's contribution. "Mike Hussey is a case study in Aussie persistence, knocking out runs in the Sheffield Shield for ten years before getting a shot at international level. He was also a prototype of the modern-day cricketer, establishing himself in the T20... before establishing himself in the IPL, and as an important figure in the nascent BBL and he now rightfully sits alongside other greats of Australian Cricket in the Hall of Fame," he said.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley added: "The name Michael Hussey is synonymous with the hard work, skill and dedication needed to succeed at the highest level and his inspirational career is testament to the values to which all great players aspire."

Hussey backs Khawaja

The newly-appointed member of the AHOF, Hussey backed Usman Khawaja's stance humanitarian stance. Khawaja's choice to inscribe his daughters' names on his shoes follows a recent rejection from the International Cricket Council (ICC), despite collaborative efforts with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association. Khawaja's initial request was to display a dove insignia on both his bat and shoes, symbolising a connection to the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

However, the ICC denied his request to feature the phrases "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" on his shoes during the first Test in Perth. In response, Khawaja wore a black armband, resulting in a reprimand from the ICC.

"I think his real authentic self is coming out. This is who he is. He's very passionate in his beliefs and his morals and his values. He's not afraid to put them out there. I'm quite proud of him, actually. I don't think he's trying to be divisive or political or anything like that. I feel as though he's taking a humanitarian sort of view on life," said Hussey.