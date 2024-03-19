Michael Hussey makes bombshell CSK prediction for IPL 2024, picks player who can ‘play Ambati Rayudu’s role’

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will kickstart IPL 2024, and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led side will be without Ambati Rayudu this season, who announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket last year. Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi became the costliest uncapped Indian buy at ₹ 8.4 crore for Chennai Super Kings.(Sameer Rizvi-Instagram)

To fill in the void, CSK signed Sameer Rizvi for ₹8.4 crore in the mini-auction in Dubai. Rizvi caught everyone's attention during the UPT20 league last year, where he clobbered 455 runs in 10 matches, at an average of over 50. During the tournament, he also clattered two tons and a fifty.

Michael Hussey makes bombshell prediction

Ahead of IPL 2024, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey made a bombshell prediction on the 20-year-old's career, stating that he could play Rayudu's role. "Most definitely. I think he can definitely play that role. I mean Ambati Rayudu is someone that has so much experience and he’s played for so long. So, he’s a seasoned campaigner, whereas Rizvi is just starting out in his IPL career," he said.

"So, we can’t expect Rizvi to be doing exactly what Rayudu has been doing for so many years. But, of course, we can start developing him and he’s got a lot of natural ability. So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see how far he can go," he added.

Hussey also predicted Rizvi's batting position within the CSK unit. "I think he’ll bat somewhere in the middle-order. He’s obviously a natural striker of the ball. I only saw him for the first time yesterday. He looks a very talented young prospect. So, I’m looking forward to working with him personally and just helping him improve his game, obviously for this tournament, but also for the years moving forward. We want him to do well in this IPL, but there’s much more years left in his career," said the Aussie legend.

Rizvi made his first-class debut on January 2020 at the age of 16, for Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. He made his List A debut on December 2021, for Uttar Pradesh, in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.