 Michael Hussey makes bombshell CSK prediction for IPL 2024, picks player who can ‘play Ambati Rayudu’s role’ | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Michael Hussey makes bombshell CSK prediction for IPL 2024, picks player who can ‘play Ambati Rayudu’s role’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 19, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Michael Hussey made a bombshell prediction, naming a player who could ‘play Ambati Rayudu’s role' in the CSK unit.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will kickstart IPL 2024, and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led side will be without Ambati Rayudu this season, who announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket last year.

Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi became the costliest uncapped Indian buy at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.4 crore for Chennai Super Kings.(Sameer Rizvi-Instagram)
Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi became the costliest uncapped Indian buy at 8.4 crore for Chennai Super Kings.(Sameer Rizvi-Instagram)

To fill in the void, CSK signed Sameer Rizvi for 8.4 crore in the mini-auction in Dubai. Rizvi caught everyone's attention during the UPT20 league last year, where he clobbered 455 runs in 10 matches, at an average of over 50. During the tournament, he also clattered two tons and a fifty.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | IPL: The new Pandya-Rohit dynamic may decide MI’s season

Michael Hussey makes bombshell prediction

Ahead of IPL 2024, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey made a bombshell prediction on the 20-year-old's career, stating that he could play Rayudu's role. "Most definitely. I think he can definitely play that role. I mean Ambati Rayudu is someone that has so much experience and he’s played for so long. So, he’s a seasoned campaigner, whereas Rizvi is just starting out in his IPL career," he said.

"So, we can’t expect Rizvi to be doing exactly what Rayudu has been doing for so many years. But, of course, we can start developing him and he’s got a lot of natural ability. So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see how far he can go," he added.

Hussey also predicted Rizvi's batting position within the CSK unit. "I think he’ll bat somewhere in the middle-order. He’s obviously a natural striker of the ball. I only saw him for the first time yesterday. He looks a very talented young prospect. So, I’m looking forward to working with him personally and just helping him improve his game, obviously for this tournament, but also for the years moving forward. We want him to do well in this IPL, but there’s much more years left in his career," said the Aussie legend.

Rizvi made his first-class debut on January 2020 at the age of 16, for Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. He made his List A debut on December 2021, for Uttar Pradesh, in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL Final 2024, WPL Final 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Michael Hussey makes bombshell CSK prediction for IPL 2024, picks player who can ‘play Ambati Rayudu’s role’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On