Mitchell Santner feared Virat Kohli would hit him for six, 'shocked' to get him bowled with full toss

With the crowd at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune going bonkers at the sight of Virat Kohli walking out to bat in the middle, all-rounder Mitchell Santner was just trying to compose himself from the high of providing New Zealand their first breakthrough of the day in the form of a well-set Shubman Gill. He obviously needed to be on the money to Kohli, one of the best in the game. And so he did. Santner was dead accurate to Kohli. His first deliveries to Kohli was on good length, forcing Kohli to play at everything. He preferred to stay back and defend. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with his captain Tom Latham (R) after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli(AFP)

Kohli got off the mark with a single off Ajaz Patel in the next over. It was not the most convincing way but he would take that. He was up against Santner again in the next over. The left-arm spinner brought about an inside edge from Kohli with a ball that went straight on. The next two balls were given more air and Kohli was up to it. Seeing the ball gripping and turning, Santner decided to toss it up further but ended up being a low full toss.

Kohli was yet to score off Santner in the six deliveries that he had faced but that was surely going to change with that error from the Kiwi all-rounder. Kohli gobbles up full tosses in his sleep. But he's human after all. The former Indian captain, quite uncharacteristically, went for a hoick instead of just flicking it and ended up missing it altogether. The ball crashed onto his stumps. He was shell-shocked, so was the crowd. They were not the only ones. Santner himself could not believe it.

Having spun the second Test and, perhaps, the series in New Zealand’s favour with his career-best 7/53, Santner admitted it was ‘shocking’ to clean up Virat Kohli on a full toss.

Santner’s seven-for handed New Zealand a handy 103-run lead in the first innings on a low, slow surface, which the Kiwis stretched to 301 by the end of play. The left-arm spinner's outstanding spell included Kohli's scalp as India collapsed to 156in the first innings.

‘Kohli doesn't miss those': Santner

“I was in more of a shock getting Kohli out off the full toss. He doesn't usually miss those,” Santner replied when asked how much he enjoyed getting India’s premier batter out in the manner he did. “It was slightly slower through the air. I just tried to change it up a little bit, but usually if you bowl those, they go for six. There was obviously a little bit there which was nice and the change of pace was key today,” he told the media.

Santner said that despite having a huge 301-run lead, New Zealand batters still have a job to do with thethree days left in the Test. “I think India will probably come out more aggressive and try to put us on the back foot. There's still a job to do with the bat. Obviously, the more runs we get now, it makes our job with the ball a little easier,” he said.

Santner said mixing up the pace, like India off-spinner Washington Sundar did on Day one during his 7/59, was the key. “I tend to do that a lot in white ball cricket — change the pace. We spoke about (keeping it) just under 90kmph (and for) an hour kind of (it) looked like it's spinning and then for a period there, when you went over the top, it was actually bouncing a lot,” he said. “We spoke about maybe going a little bit slower but at the start, I was kind of fast into it and then it kind of changed as the day went on with the pitch...and Washy did that very well.

“You know, first it was 95kmph and then he started to slow it up and get the variation that kept the batters guessing,” he added.