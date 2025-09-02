Mitchell Starc announces retirement from T20Is months before World Cup: ‘Looking ahead to an away India Test tour’

Mitchell Starc, one of Australia’s greatest white-ball bowlers, announced his retirement from T20 internationals, just months out from the 2026 T20 World Cup. The veteran left-arm quick, who turns 36 in January, made the decision in a bid to extend his career in Test and ODI cricket, with an eye on the India tour, the Ashes and Australia’s 2027 ODI World Cup campaign in South Africa. Mitchell Starc

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said in a statement. “I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns. It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Mitchell Starc: Australia's best fast bowler in T20Is

Starc leaves the T20I format as Australia’s most prolific fast bowler, with 79 wickets. Only leg-spinner Adam Zampa, with 130, has taken more for Australia in the format. Starc’s impact was most felt during Australia’s victorious 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, where his early breakthroughs and death-over skills helped secure the country’s first men’s title in the format.

His departure follows a growing trend among Australia’s senior players to step away from white-ball formats. In the past year, David Warner retired from all international cricket, while Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis have bid farewell to ODIs. Pat Cummins, though still ODI captain, has featured in just two matches since last year's World Cup triumph.

Despite stepping back from T20 internationals, Starc remains committed to domestic T20 leagues. He has recently returned to the IPL, earning over A$6.5 million across the past two seasons. His participation in those tournaments, however, has not compromised his Test form. Starc took his 400th wicket in his 100th Test earlier this year, underscoring his continued value in the longer format.

"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," national selector George Bailey said. "He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability."

Starc debuted in T20 internationals in 2012 and featured in five ICC events in the format, only missing the 2016 edition due to injury. His ability to swing the new ball at high pace made him one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket, particularly in the powerplay.

Australia now faces the challenge of reshaping its T20 attack ahead of the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next February, with Starc’s absence leaving a significant hole in experience and firepower. Selectors will also begin to assess whether the fast bowler can push through to the next ODI World Cup, where he could join Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath as a three-time winner.