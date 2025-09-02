Australia sideline captain Pat Cummins, announce: ‘Won’t be considered for India ODIs and T20Is'

Australia captain Pat Cummins was sidelined from the upcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a flare-up of a lower-back issue, raising concerns about his preparation for this summer's Ashes. Australia's Pat Cummins won't be considered for the white-ball tours of India and New Zealand

Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that Cummins, 32, would not be available for selection for the upcoming ODIs and T20Is, following medical scans that revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress." While the injury has not been described as a stress fracture, the recurrence of a familiar back issue has prompted a cautious approach from Australia's medical team.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India or New Zealand and will continue his rehabilitation plan, with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," read CA’s statement.

Why Pat Cummins was withdrawn

The decision to withdraw Cummins comes after a demanding winter where he bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in England and the Caribbean. The heavy workload appears to have triggered the latest concern, which CA is now managing with the long home summer and Ashes series against England in mind.

Cummins had already sat out Australia’s recent white-ball tours to the West Indies and northern Australia as part of a planned break to manage his workload and undergo a mini pre-season. That approach had proven effective ahead of the 2023 home Test series against India, but this latest setback has significantly disrupted those plans.

This type of back concern is not unfamiliar to Cummins, whose early career was derailed by repeated stress fractures. The latest flare-up is particularly worrying given the short turnaround between Tests during the Ashes, with five matches to be played over just seven weeks.

Since returning from his long injury layoff in 2017, Cummins has become one of Australia's most consistent and durable performers. He has missed only two Tests due to injury since taking on the captaincy nearly four years ago. Only Nathan Lyon has played more Tests for Australia in that period.

Cummins has also built a strong Ashes record, playing in 19 of Australia’s last 20 Tests against England, including all five matches in the 2017-18, 2019 and 2023 series. Should he manage to feature in all five Ashes Tests this summer, it would mark a significant physical achievement given his current condition.

Australia does have fast bowling depth, with Scott Boland a ready-made replacement in home conditions. Steve Smith, who has captained the side in Cummins' absence before, remains the likely stand-in leader if needed. However, Cummins’ absence from the bowling attack would be a major blow.

If all selected, Australia’s bowling group for the first Ashes Test in Perth could include Josh Hazlewood (34), Mitchell Starc (35), Scott Boland (36) and Nathan Lyon, who turns 38 in November. It would be among the oldest Australian attacks ever fielded in a home Test.