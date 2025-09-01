Pat Cummins' back scans spell relief for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but spark fear in Aussie camp ahead of The Ashes

Pat Cummins could miss the white-ball series against India starting October 19 after the results of his back scans don't paint a promising picture. The Australian Test captain is currently nursing a bad back that emerged during the West Indies Tests. He is likely to miss the T20Is against New Zealand and the subsequent eight matches against the Men in Blue – five T20Is and three ODIs. Given the bigger picture ahead -the Ashes, starting November 21. Without Pat Cummins, left, India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could breathe a sigh of relief (AFP Images)

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Cummins underwent scans on Monday, and consultations on the results, with CA's chief medical officer Dr John Orchard, team doctor Leigh Golding, and physio Nick Jones, are expected to take some time. Depending on the seriousness of the scans, Cummins will be rested accordingly. It may be too early to confirm that Cummins remains a doubtful starter for the Ashes, but the possibility cannot be ruled out either.

"Depending on the seriousness of Cummins' back trouble, he may miss all the white ball games that precede the first Ashes Test in Perth in late November and could also need to avoid playing a Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales. As it is, he will be missing from the Twenty20 squad that will be named on Tuesday to tour New Zealand," the report stated.

Cummins is all but ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is starting October 1, and while the India series begins almost three weeks later, Cricket Australia and its selectors may not want to rush Cummins as Australia plans on defending the famous Ashes urn. England has yet to win an Ashes series Down Under since Andrew Strauss' historic 3-1 triumph back in 2010-11.

"There may be some concern among Australia’s selectors and medical staff about the prospect of Cummins pulling up sore after a tour in which he bowled relatively few overs, particularly during the West Indies leg on a trio of lively pitches," the report added.

Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be relieved

Cummins' reported unavailability for the India series could spell good news for veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both will be returning to national duty for the first time since the Champions Trophy back in February. This is the first time in more than a decade that the two superstars of Indian cricket have been missing in action for six months or more.

Cummins' alleged absence will tend to favour Kohli and Rohit, who could be playing their farewell series, if a report in Dainik Jagran is to be believed. Cummins has dismissed Rohit in their last five meetings, with the most recent dismissal being the semi-final of the Champions Trophy. Kohli has also troubled Kohli in the past, getting his wicket five times in Tests.