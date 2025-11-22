Mitchell Starc plucks the ball out of thin air as Ashes heroics continue; Zak Crawley registers a pair - Watch

Mitchell Starc once again provided an ideal start to Australia in the first Ashes Test against England as he dismissed Zak Crawley in the opening over of the visitors' second innings on Day 2 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. For the second time in the Test, the 35-year-old got the better of the right-handed opening batter, and this saw Crawley registering a pair in the Test, failing to trouble the scores in both innings. Crawley lasted just five balls in the second innings as Starc produced a spellbinding catch, much to the joy of the home crowd. Australia's Mitchell Starc caught and bowled England's Zak Crawley(AFP)

Speaking of the dismissal, the left-arm speedster bowled the delivery on a good length, and Crawley just managed to pop the ball down the pitch. The speedster, who was moving away in his follow-through, ended up sticking his hand out and taking a diving catch, grabbing it low.

Third umpire Sharfuddoula took a lot of time as he saw multiple replays, but finally he gave the decision in favour of Starc and Australia. This wicket took Starc's tally to eight in the Perth Test as he had earlier taken seven in the first innings, helping Australia bundle out England for 172.

In the first innings, Crawley lasted six balls, while his stay in the second innings turned out to be shorter as he stayed in the middle for just five deliveries.

During the course of the game, Starc completed 100 wickets in Ashes Tests against England. He achieved the feat in the first innings, where he registered his career-best figures of 7/58, dismissing Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, and Mark Wood.

England take lead

After being bundled out for 172, England pacers brought the visitors back into the contest as Australia were dismissed for 132. Ben Stokes returned with five wickets as the Three Lions gained a 40-run lead.

A total of 19 wickets fell on the opening day of the Ashes as Starc and Stokes ran riot in Perth.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope got among the runs in the first innings, and it was due to their efforts that the side managed a score of 172.

It is also worth mentioning that Australia are without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the Ashes opener due to injuries.