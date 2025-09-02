Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is: Stats prove he is Australia's best; master of swing and nightmare to batters

Australia pace veteran Mitchell Starc drew a curtain on his T20I career as one of the best in the business. The left-arm pacer left a rich legacy in T20Is despite prioritising the other two formats more. He was always available for Australia in the big-ticket tournaments and bilateral series, and questioning his prowess with the ball would be nothing short of naive. He played a pivotal role in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup triumph, where they beat New Zealand in the final. Mitchell Star announced his retirement from T20Is.(AFP)

The 35-year-old decided to bid adieu to the shortest format to prioritise Tests and ODIs, as he also didn't stretch his time with the T20I team, so that the bowling group gets enough time to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

Starc made a late entry to T20I cricket, as he had made his debut in the other two formats early; however, he showcased the same consistency across all three. His difficult left-arm angle and ability to swing the new ball while disciplined with the old made him one of the best in the business in the fast-paced T20I format, where the batters often have a big advantage.

Starc's T20I career in numbers

Matches: 65

Wickets: 79

Bowling Average: 23.81

Economy Rate: 7.74

Strike Rate: 18.46

Best Bowling (Innings): 4/20

Starc finished his T20I career as Australia's second-highest wicket-taker after Adam Zampa. Meanwhile, it's not exactly the number of wickets which defines his T20I legacy but the strike rate of 18.46, which meant he delivered breakthroughs almost every three overs, a prized quality in the shortest format. A bowling average of 23.81, coupled with an economy rate of 7.74, highlights Starc’s consistency, an impressive feat in a format largely dominated by batters. He played under different captains over his illustrious career, but one thing that remained constant was the trust those leaders showed in his ability. He was consistently trusted with the toughest overs, particularly the new-ball spells and the slog overs at the end.

The left-arm pacer played his last T20I against India in last year's World Cup, which didn't go in his and Australia's favour. However, his match-turning spells, composure in high-pressure games, and knack for striking at the death ensure he remains a strong contender in discussions about Australia’s finest limited-overs bowlers.