Mithali Raji encourages Shafali Verma to play the way she wants to on ODI debut

Mithali Raj said she has given the Shafali Verma full freedom of playing the way she wants at the top of the order in the first ODI against England.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Indian batter Shafali Verma(PTI)

India women's ODI and Test team captain Mithali Raj is expected young Shafali Verma to give India consistent starts at the top of the order. Verma, who made a fantastic debut in the one-off Test match against England, is set to play her first ODI against the same opponents on Sunday.

"There will be times when she gives us a head start. We would love that to be consistent but at the same time she’s a young kid, she’ll learn with experience, she'll also learn how to build an innings," Mithali said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI.

Verma, who first started her career as a dasher in T20Is, scored a record-breaking 96 in the first innings of the one-off Test and then backed that up with a 63 in the second.

Mithali said she has given the right-hander full freedom of playing the way she wants at the top of the order.

"Since she's getting into playing the ODI format for the first time, I as a captain encourage her to play the way she enjoys playing is comfortable playing, that's the style of batting she should do.

"If we lose early wickets, we as experienced batters in the middle-order are there to rebuild, or if we get a good start, take the momentum forward. We have the batting depth to do that," Mithali added.

The 38-year-old said the performance in the one-off Test has boosted the team’s confidence and while England will have the home advantage, the experience of playing in English leagues will help the Indian side in the series.

"We look really positive going into the World Cup. The way the girls performed to save the Test has added confidence to the unit. England is a very good side, one of the best in the world.

"They will have the advantage playing at home. But we have players who have played leagues here in England, we’ll gather information from them and that will help us do well."

