Mohammad Amir does it again; predicts India's future in T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan qualify kare na kar, par…’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is doubling down on his predictions, once again reiterating that India wouldn't qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team won the contest against Zimbabwe by 72 runs; hence, the upcoming Group 1 Super 8s match against the West Indies will be a do-or-die affair, with the winner progressing to the last-four stage. Before the Super 8s even began, Amir made a bold prediction, saying India wouldn't make it to the semi-finals because South Africa and the West Indies were playing better cricket than them. India will face the West Indies in the do-or-die match on Sunday. (PTI)

Amir's prediction came one step closer to fulfilment after India lost against South Africa by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-arm pacer wasn't able to hold his laughter after the Pakistani anchor dubbed him an “astrologer.” However, India stormed right back into the mix after winning the contest against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking of Pakistan, the side captained by Salman Ali Agha were given a major lifeline on Friday after England beat New Zealand by four wickets in Colombo. Now, Pakistan need to win against Sri Lanka by either 65 runs or chase the total down in less than 14 overs to leapfrog the Kiwis' net run rate and qualify for the semi-finals.

Also Read: What Pakistan must do against Sri Lanka to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after England does them a huge favour When asked about his prediction for the semi-finals once again, Amir said that it doesn't matter whether Pakistan advances or not; India won't be able to do so.

“Pakistan will qualify. Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (It doesn't matter if Pakistan qualifies or not, India will not),” Amir said on ‘Haarna Mana Hai’. This remark even left the anchor puzzled.

Ever since the start of the T20 World Cup, Amir has made several bold statements, much to the ire of Indian fans. Earlier, he labelled Abhishek Sharma as just a “slogger” who doesn't have a second gear in his batting, where he can defend the ball.

Only England and South Africa have qualified So far, only England and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals. The Three Lions topped Group 2, and in all likelihood, the Harry Brook-led side will face either India or the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai next week.

On the other hand, South Africa will face either New Zealand or Pakistan in either Kolkata or Colombo. The Proteas are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far, having lost none of their matches.