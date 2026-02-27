What Pakistan must do against Sri Lanka to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after England do them a huge favour

Pakistan’s hopes of making a late push into the T20 World Cup semi-finals remain alive after England pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday. Having struggled against stronger teams earlier in the tournament, Pakistan were left dependent on other results to keep their campaign alive. They needed England to beat New Zealand, and Harry Brook and his side delivered, chasing down the target with just three balls to spare and giving Pakistan a renewed chance. Pakistan are still alive in the semi-final race. (AFP)

New Zealand had dominated most of the contest, but late cameos from Will Jacks (32*) and Rehan Ahmed (19*) turned the game on its head in the final three overs, leaving the Super 8 stage with a win. Pakistan now face Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match, needing a commanding victory to surpass New Zealand’s Net Run Rate. Currently, New Zealand hold the advantage with a +1.390 NRR, while Pakistan sit at -0.461.

In the next match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan have to win by about 65 runs, while if chasing, they need to seal it within 13 overs, but the equation might change slightly after the first innings score.

Earlier in the Super 8 stage, Pakistan went down to England after a superb century from Harry Brook guided them through a challenging chase. That defeat left Pakistan on the back foot. Their campaign began with a washout against New Zealand, a result that gave them a solitary point but little momentum.

England do Pakistan a huge favour Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in Colombo. New Zealand came out with intent, racing to 53 without loss at the end of the Powerplay and putting England on the defensive early. The tide, however, turned once England reshuffled their attack as skipper Harry Brook leaned heavily on spin, rotating as many as five slow bowlers through the middle overs. The move paid off handsomely as England sent down 16 overs of spin, squeezing the scoring rate and limiting the Blackcaps to 159 for 7.

Jacks led the effort with 2 for 23, while Adil Rashid’s 2 for 28 took his tally to 11 wickets, the most for England in the tournament so far. Glenn Phillips struck 39 off 28 balls, and Tim Seifert added 35 at the top.

Defending a moderate target, New Zealand pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were right on the money in their opening spells and got rid of England openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early. The spinners tightened their grip soon after Phillips accounted for Brook for 26, a wicket that stalled England’s progress at a crucial stage. From there, the innings lost direction as the batters struggled to rebuild momentum. However, in the last three overs, Jacks and Rehan first counter-attacked Phillips and Santner and then, with just five required of the last over of Henry, England sealed the win with three balls to spare.