Mohammad Amir's reply to Hardik Pandya's ‘comeback greater than setback’ tweet sets social media on fire

The kind of impact Hardik Pandya had on the outcome of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match on Sunday in Dubai could be gauged by the reaction of former Pakistan cricketers. The likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi all agreed that Pandya was the difference between the two sides. He displayed an outstanding performance with both and ball to lead India to a five-wicket victory in a last-over thriller. Pandya picked up 3 for 25 with the ball and was instrumental in breaking the backbone of Pakistan's middle order with his short ball tactics and then played a swashbuckling knock of 33* off 17 balls to take India home. (Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score)

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was the latest to join the long list of noted cricketers lauding Hardik. Amir's reply to Hardik's 'comeback is greater than setback' tweet set social media on fire. "Well played brother," the left-arm pacer, who announced his retirement in 2020 but then said he was ready to take it back on certain conditions, tweeted.

Well played brother 👏 https://t.co/j9QPWe72fR — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) August 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya's tweet was a reference to the back injury he had suffered at the same venue four years ago against Pakistan in the last Asia Cup. The India all-rounder had to be stretchered off and it took him about three years to return to full bowling fitness since then.

“I can remember those scenes where I was taken on a stretcher and it was the same dressing room. So there is a sense of achievement with whatever has happened. As players, we get the fruit but I would like to credit Nitin Patel and Soham Desai (team physios) who have worked so hard on me for my comeback," Pandya told Jadeja in a video uploaded by BCCI.

Hardik hit three boundaries off Haris Rauf in the penultimate to tilt the balance towards India India. The Rohit Sharma-led side now needed only 7 runs to win the match. But Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz gave a scare when he cleaned up a well-set Ravindra Jadeja in the first ball of the final over.

New man Dinesh Karthik got a single to put Hardik back on strike. The right-hander tried to make room and make use of the field settings but ended up hitting it straight to the covers. The equation was now down to six runs off three balls but not for once did Hardik lose his composure. He once again made room and this time went over long on to hit it for a six and seal the match for India.

“I genuinely didn’t feel like seven runs were too much in the last overs. Whether they keep five or ten fielders, I had to go for a big hit. I genuinely showed my emotions for the first time in the game when you got out. But to be honest, I knew that the bowler was under pressure and I was waiting for him to make a mistake. From the field setting, I understood that he will bowl back-of-a-length and I was ready for it," he added.

