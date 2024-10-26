Mohammad Hafeez claims star Pakistan duo's series-winning outing vs England 'exposed may faces' in PAK cricket

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez didn’t mince words after Pakistan’s thrilling comeback victory against England, which sealed a 2-1 home series win. Riding high on the heroics of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali – who were reintroduced midway through the series – Pakistan achieved a historic victory with both spinners making decisive contributions. Pakistan players celebrate duing the 3rd Test vs England(AFP)

In a cryptic tweet, Hafeez praised their impact, suggesting that the series win had “exposed many faces,” leaving fans speculating whether this was directed at Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, who had been dropped mid-series.

“Two faces, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, with star impactful performances brought home series win for Pakistan after more than three years. More importantly, their performances exposed many faces,” Hafeez posted on X.

The ambiguous statement fueled widespread fan discussion, with some interpreting it as a veiled critique of Babar’s omission and the ongoing controversies surrounding team selection and leadership decisions.

Pakistan’s comeback story unfolded dramatically. After losing the first Test in Multan, major changes were made to the squad. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah were all sidelined, paving the way for Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Kamran Ghulam.

While Ghulam made a strong statement with a century on his debut, it was the combined effort of Sajid and Noman, who took 39 of the 40 wickets across the last two Tests, that propelled Pakistan to a much-needed series win.

First since 2021

This series win also marked Pakistan’s first on home soil since February 2021, an achievement that felt especially sweet as Pakistan skittled out England for a mere 112 on the third day of the deciding Test. Chasing only 36 for victory, Pakistan wrapped up the series win with ease in just 3.1 overs, solidifying their resurgence.

Hafeez, who briefly served as Pakistan’s team director and interim coach from November 2023 to February 2024, knows well the challenges of building a side amid leadership changes and pressure.

While this victory nudged Pakistan up to seventh in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings, it saw England slipping to sixth.