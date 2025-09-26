Mohammad Kaif responds after Jasprit Bumrah openly ridicules him over 'injury' remark: 'Please take this as...'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif gave a measured and sedate response as he reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's public criticism of his prior statement. It all started with Kaif making a pointed observation of how the ace Indian pacer has been bowling three overs upfront in the powerplay, leaving the death bowling area a big concern heading into the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Kaif noted that Bumrah always used to bowl one over spells in the captaincy of Rohit Sharma; however, things have changed in the ongoing eight-team tournament under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. Mohammad Kaif reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's open criticism(AP)

However, Bumrah did not take this comment lying down as he reacted on social media, saying Kaif is pretty “inaccurate” in his assessment.

Bumrah's response went viral on social media in no time, and there were several reactions to it. Now, Kaif has given his take on the entire matter, saying he just made a “cricketing observation” and there is nothing more than what meets the eye.

He also did some damage control, calling Bumrah the “biggest match-winner for India.”

“Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are India cricket's biggest match-winner, and I know what it takes to give it all when on the field wearing India colours,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.

What did Kaif say?

On Thursday, Kaif made an interesting observation, saying that with Bumrah bowling three overs in the powerplay so that he could avoid injury, this could lead to India struggling in the death overs.

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at the World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif wrote.

Reacting to this, Bumrah gave a four-word reply, saying, “Inaccurate before, inaccurate again (thumbs up emoji).”

Bumrah has so far played four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup, taking five wickets. The pacer was recently named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Earlier this year, Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which led to his missing the Champions Trophy. As a precautionary measure, Bumrah then played just three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

In July this year, Kaif had shared a video, in which he talked about how Bumrah might retire from Tests going ahead as his body “has given up.”