Former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, along with opener Imam-ul-Haq, have been left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board's new central contracts list announced on Saturday.

Mohammad Rizwan (file image) (AP)

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The contracts were announced after a long delay, as the previous ones had expired on June 30.

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Under the new format-based system, Test captain Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha are the only two players in the Test and ODI category. ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been placed in the ODI/T20 category, while Sahibzada Farhan, who led Pakistan in their last T20 Internationals, has been given a contract only in the T20 category.

The PCB did not announce the remuneration available in the separate format-based categories but awarded contracts to 38 players, with the majority placed in the newly introduced development category.

Among the other notable omissions are all-rounder Aamer Jamal, who played in the second Test against Sri Lanka and gave a superb performance; Saim Ayub; and young pacer Akif Javed and spinner Ali Usman, who was part of the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka before being replaced by Arafat Minhas in the squad for the two Tests.

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{{^usCountry}} Pacers Khurrum Shehzad and Muhamad Ali, who recently toured West Indies and England, have also not been given contracts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pacers Khurrum Shehzad and Muhamad Ali, who recently toured West Indies and England, have also not been given contracts. {{/usCountry}}

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The exclusion of Rizwan, Shan and Imam was on the cards after recent developments. Shan was recently replaced as Test captain, and Rizwan and Imam were sent back home from England, where Pakistan were whitewashed in the three-match series.

Another senior player and former captain, Shadab Khan, has also only been placed in the T20 category.

Central Contracts:

Test and ODI category: Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha

Test category: Azan Awais, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Abbas, Saud Shakeel

ODI/T20: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf

T20 category: Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Sahabzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq

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Development category: Abdul Samad, Ali Reza, Muhammad Taha, Saad Masood, Imran Randhawa, Shahzaib Khan, Ubaid Shah, Abdullah Fazal, Farhan Yousuf, Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Sameer Minhas, Shamyl Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Hunain Shah, Ghazi Ghori, Saqib Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Saad Baig.