Mohammad Shami takes retirement head on after Ajit Agarkar repeatedly denies him India comeback: ‘I’ll leave cricket...’

India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final, March 9, 2025. That was the last time Mohammed Shami played for India in any format. It’s been over a year since, but Shami, despite being fit, has failed to make a comeback into the Indian team, for reasons known only to the BCCI and its chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. Shami has repeatedly turned out for Bengal in domestic cricket, delivering impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up 67 wickets across tournaments in the 2025-26 domestic season. And yet, he does not find himself in India’s scheme of things. One school of thought argues that Indian cricket has possibly moved on from Shami, marking the end of what’s been a historic career for the India pacer. Earlier reports suggested he was in contention for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but the pacer opted out, feeling he hadn’t fully recovered from his foot injury. A similar situation reportedly unfolded ahead of India’s Test tour of England, where he again chose to give himself more time. Mohammed Shami’s India comeback hopes dented as Ajit Agarkar stands firm on snub (HT/PTI)

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In between, things blew out of proportion, too, when Shami accused Agarkar of not communication to him properly, forcing the chairman of selectors to reply. The back-and-forth had little effect, as Shami continues to sit out, even as a plethora of new and upcoming pacers are taking over Indian cricket. Now representing Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, Shami recently addressed whether retirement thoughts have crossed his mind. Despite the uncertainty around his India comeback, the 35-year-old made his stance clear.

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“When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you’re already tired. And if you’re tired, it means you’re bored. And I have said this earlier, too. I’ll leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I’ll leave. But neither am I bored nor am I lazy. I am enjoying. Results are good and positive,” Shami said on The Shubhankar Mishra Show.

Shami’s immediate focus is the IPL, where he will represent the Lucknow Super Giants after being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad. A Purple Cap winner in 2023, the India pacer was bought by Sunrisers for ₹10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but endured a disappointing campaign, picking up just six wickets in nine matches. With a fresh start this season, Shami is eager to hit the ground running.

“As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I’ll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can’t change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you’re playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I’ve played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that’s the point, I start thinking about the future,” he mentioned.