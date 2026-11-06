Mohammed Shami announces retirement from Test cricket

India pacer Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday night. Shami took to Instagram to post a video message, confirming the end of his playing career in whites.

Mohammed Shami in action during the 2023 WTC final.

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The 36-year-old last played for India in Tests in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in 2023.

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The Bengal veteran has been putting in the hard yards in the Ranji Trophy for his state, but the selectors made it clear that they have moved past him.

He has taken 14 wickets in three matches in the ongoing Ranji season. He took seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy before that. Shami bows out having represented India in 64 Tests, taking 229 wickets.

“I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. When I wore India's Test jersey for the first time, I had only one dream — to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury, and every comeback has taught me something,” Shami wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “Test cricket has not just been a format for me; it has been a deeply special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket. A heartfelt thank you to every teammate, coach, family member, and the millions of Indians who supported me on this journey, and who kept their faith in me through both good times and bad,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Test cricket has not just been a format for me; it has been a deeply special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket. A heartfelt thank you to every teammate, coach, family member, and the millions of Indians who supported me on this journey, and who kept their faith in me through both good times and bad,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Shami walks away as one of India's most lethal and successful fast bowlers of the modern era. Renowned for his flawless, upright seam presentation and ability to extract movement off any surface, he was a mainstay of India's pace attack for close to a decade.

Shami made an unforgettable entry into Test cricket on his 2013 debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, picking up nine wickets in the match. He went on to claim six five-wicket hauls during his career, with his best figures of 6/56 coming against Australia in Perth in 2018.

Shami often produced crucial lower-order runs, most notably an unbeaten 56 against England in 2021 that set up a famous Indian victory at Lord's.

Shami became the fifth Indian pacer to take more than 200 wickets in Tests. Further in his statement, the pacer thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for their constant support.

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"A sincere thank you as well to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in my talent, giving me opportunities to grow, and playing a vital role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me.

"Even though my final Test ball has been bowled on the field, the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart. Thank you, Test Cricket," he added.

Selectors unmoved

Shami's last appearance for India across any format came in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Despite turning up for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he has not been part of the discourse for national team. He, however, remains available for selection in white-ball cricket.

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He was also involved in a public back-and-forth with the former chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. After overlooking him for the West Indies Tests last year, Agarkar had raised questions about Shami's fitness, but the pacer addressed the media, saying if he hadn't been fit, he wouldn't have been playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

Shami on Friday was also named in Bengal's 19-member squad for the upcoming 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.