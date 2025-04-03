Menu Explore
Mohammed Shami's sister and her mother-in-law at the centre of MNREGA scandal, other relatives involved in fraud too

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 08:33 AM IST

Gule Ayesha, the mother-in-law of Mohammed Shami's sister and current village head in Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), is at the centre of this MNREGA scandal.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's sister, her mother-in-law and other relatives found themselves in hot soup after being accused of fraud involving Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), reported news agency PTI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mohammed Shami(AP)
A district-level investigation into an alleged fraud involving MNREGA implicated several individuals, including Shami's relatives.

Gule Ayesha, the mother-in-law of Mohammed Shami's sister and current village head in Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), is at the centre of this scandal, added the report.

District Magistrate (DM) Nidhi Gupta Vats announced late Wednesday evening that a preliminary investigation confirmed the allegations of fraudulent MNREGA wage disbursement. Consequently, orders have been issued to suspend implicated workers listed as workers with MNREGA, register a formal police report and initiate departmental action under the Panchayati Raj Act.

"The investigation by local officials revealed that 18 individuals received MNREGA wages without performing any work. Among those implicated include Mohammed Shami's sister Shabina, Shabina's husband Ghaznavi, Shabina's three brothers-in-law Aamir Suhail, Nasruddin and Shekhu, along with sons and daughters of village head Gule Ayesha," informed the DM.

The fraudulent entries were registered in the MNREGA job cards in January 2021 and the individuals received wages in their bank accounts until August 2024-25 without performing any labour, the officer added.

The DM also directed the recovery of the misappropriated funds and the seizure of the Gram Pradhan's accounts.

The investigation was launched following recent media reports about the fraud. Initial investigations point to the involvement of the then Village Development Officer (VDO), Assistant Programme Officer (APO), operator, Gram Pradhan and individuals close to the Gram Pradhan. Further investigations are underway.

Shami is currently playing the IPL as part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team. He made a comeback to international cricket in the home series against England after a long injury layoff. He was also an integral part of the Indian team that defeated New Zealand in the final to win the ICC Champions Trophy after 12 years.

(With PTI inputs)

