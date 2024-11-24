Mohammed Siraj, Marnus Labuschagne clash again after Australia batter's animated 'no run' cry, exchange words

India had a dream day three at the Optus Stadium in Perth, as centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli put the team in pole position before Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj blew through three Australian wickets in a little more than four overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Mohammed Siraj shared another confrontational moment during the Perth Test match.(AP)

The late burst for India’s seam bowlers saw Nathan McSweeney dismissed for a duck, before captain Pat Cummins was dismissed as nightwatchman. Marnus Labuschagne came in next, and his stay at the crease was short as he failed to offer a shot with Jasprit Bumrah getting him out LBW.

However, his short stay still had an entertaining moment, as one of his signature antics after blocking a ball seemed to rankle Siraj, who took exception to Labuschagne in a funny moment late on day three.

Notorious for his extravagant reactions after leaving or blocking a ball, a loud shout of “No run!” from Labuschagne elicited a smile from Siraj, who can be seen mouthing asking the Aussie batter “What?” before going on to exchange some words with him near the stumps.

Labuschagne's stuggle in Perth

Siraj also had an altercation in the first innings with Labuschagne, after he thought the better knocked away the ball from him when he had an opportunity to attempt a run out at the crease. The conflict from that situation came to mind for fans yet again, although both players seemed to be in better spirits this time around.

Labuschagne also had a funny moment with Yashasvi Jaiswal during India’s second innings, where Jaiswal was egging on Labuschagne in the field to have a shy at the stumps in a little sideshow during day two.

Ultimately, it was Siraj and India who had the last laugh. Labuschagne came in at number four after Cummins was dismissed, but his struggle in this Test match would continue as Bumrah seamed one into his pads. Labuschagne didn’t offer a shot, and was dismissed for just 3 runs after a testing spell in the late afternoon in Perth.

Australia head into day four in a precarious position at 12-3, with a mammoth chase on their hands with 521 runs still required. India will be in the driver’s seat to take the first match of the the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.