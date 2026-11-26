The second and last Test between India and New Zealand kicks off on Friday in Christchurch, but uncertainty continues to hang over Mohammed Siraj’s participation.

Mohammed Siraj has hit a rough patch. (PTI)

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The 32-year-old was surprisingly left out of the first match at Wellington with India preferring Anshul Kamboj as the fourth pacer to go with Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. The decision bewildered many, as the dogged Siraj has been the most reliable Indian pacer in recent years after Bumrah.

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Also Read: India v New Zealand Test: Shubman Gill’s character as captain on Test

Last year, India won two Tests in England in the absence of Bumrah (rested for those games), and Siraj led the bowling attack with distinction.

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{{^usCountry}} His bowling in the fifth and final Test at the Oval (with a match haul of nine wickets) was exemplary as Shubman Gill's team won the game and tied the series at 2-2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His bowling in the fifth and final Test at the Oval (with a match haul of nine wickets) was exemplary as Shubman Gill's team won the game and tied the series at 2-2. {{/usCountry}}

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Siraj took 23 wickets across the five matches to help Gill begin his captaincy era on a positive note.

However, Siraj has been on the wane since, having taken just 21 wickets in seven Tests. In August, against hosts Sri Lanka, after he took four wickets in two games, Gill tried to defend him by saying that bowlers like Siraj take a little longer after long breaks to hit their stride and that, having not been an all-format international regular anymore, he often struggled on international duty.

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The fact that India failed to win the second Test at Colombo despite being overwhelming favourites at one time, having enforced the follow-on, damaged Siraj's reputation most. He appears to have been out of favour with the team management ever since.

In the lead-up to the Test series in New Zealand, Siraj played in the fifth and final ODI and took two wickets to guide the visitors to a 3-1 win. Before that however, in the third and final unofficial four-day Test against New Zealand A, he returned figures of 4/118.

Earlier, he played two Ranji Trophy games for Hyderabad and the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone, and took just four wickets in those three matches.

After the drawn Test at Wellington in which all four Indian pacers struggled for the large part on a placid pitch, Gill responded to a media query regarding the exclusion of Siraj. The captain plainly stated that the pacer, with 144 wickets in 48 games, was dropped based on form.

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That statement effectively ended Siraj's series. Unless there is an injury issue, he is unlikely to have a look-in at the Hagley Oval.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel spoke to the media on the eve of the match, essentially echoing Gill's comments, and gave no signals whatsoever that Siraj might get a chance.

“My feedback for Gautam Gambhir [before the Test matches] was that whatever bowling attack we go with on this tour, we've got enough to take 20 wickets. I believe that. I honestly think we've got high quality. So, for me, it isn't one guy is better than the other guy,” Morkel said on Thursday.

“We've honestly got an amazing, skilful, different [set of pacers]. Each guy brings something different to the bowling attack. And I believe all of them are ready to go. Coming back to Siraj, for me, world-class performer. He stepped up in the Indian jersey every time he was asked. But yeah, let's see what we go with tomorrow."

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If Siraj doesn’t get a game, it will be a big blow to his career. It will confirm he is now way down the pecking order and will have to show significant improvement to get back into India’s Test XI.

For that, he will likely have to return to domestic cricket and put in impressive performances.