Mohsin Naqvi cornered by BCCI in Dubai; ICC may form panel to intervene in the issue: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India formally raised the issue of the Asia Cup trophy at the ICC Board meetings in Dubai. As reported by Cricbuzz, ICC has offered to help resolve the deadlock between the BCCI and the ACC Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi. Mohsin Naqvi (L) stands along with Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.(AFP)

India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on 28th September in Dubai. However, the team is yet to receive the champions’ trophy. The silverware remains in the custody of Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

Informal discussions in cordial atmosphere

As the report suggests, the discussions took place in an atmosphere of cordiality rather than confrontation. There was no bitterness during the talks. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia represented India at the ICC Board. He highlighted that the trophy rightfully belongs to the Indian team and should be handed over immediately.

The trophy is currently understood to be at the ACC office in Dubai, without orders for it not being removed except with Naqvi’s explicit approval.

ICC to form a panel

The report further suggests that the ICC may form a panel if needed to address the trophy issue. There is unanimity among ICC Board members that the issue should be resolved at the earliest. Several directors expressed concern that withholding a trophy from the champions reflects poorly on cricket’s governance.

Notably, Naqvi’s attendance at the Dubai meeting was uncertain until the last moment. He had previously skipped several ICC gatherings, including the annual conference in Singapore in July. However, he arrived at the ICC headquarters on Friday afternoon. His presence turned the speculation into a key aspect of the Board discussions.

Looking back at the beginning of the controversy

The controversy started after India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi during the post-match presentation of the Asia Cup 2025 final. The refusal was due to his role as Pakistan’s interior minister. Following India’s decision, an official removed the trophy from the presentation area without any explanation.

The BCCI had written to the ACC Chairman approximately ten days before the ICC meeting. They requested a prompt handover of the trophy. Despite this formal communication, no positive response was received.

BCCI stays firm on its position

Saikia made it clear that the BCCI will not accept the trophy directly from Nqvi. He stated that if India were willing to receive it from him, they would have done so immediately after the final. The board’s stance on this matter remains unchanged.

With the ICC now involved in the matter, the cricket fraternity awaits a resolution. India has been without their Asia Cup trophy for nearly a month and a half despite being the deserved champions of the tournament.