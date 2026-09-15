Mohsin Naqvi loses patience after Pakistan turmoil; set to axe Aaqib Javed, man behind Test squad shake-up: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has lost patience after the recent turmoil in Pakistan cricket, which saw the Test team succumb to a 0-3 whitewash in England and fall to ninth in the ICC rankings amid sweeping changes to the squad, including the release of two coaches. A fresh media report has indicated that another shake-up is on the cards, and this time, the man behind those sweeping changes could face the axe.

Aqib Javed is set to face the axe

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According to a report in PTI, Naqvi is set to make some radical changes in the coming days, including changes to the national selection committee and the release of former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed from his duties as senior selector.

"Even Mohsin Naqvi has now realised that some radical measures are required to end the losing streak and abrupt happenings in Pakistan cricket. So these changes are now on the cards," an internal source said.

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{{^usCountry}} Aqib was the man behind the controversial Test squad changes earlier this month after Pakistan lost the Lord's Test against England. As many as seven players and two coaches — head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul — were sent back home. He has also been criticised in the past for frequent changes to the coaching staff and captaincy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aqib was the man behind the controversial Test squad changes earlier this month after Pakistan lost the Lord's Test against England. As many as seven players and two coaches — head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul — were sent back home. He has also been criticised in the past for frequent changes to the coaching staff and captaincy. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides Javed, another former Pakistan bowler, Wahab Riaz, who is currently serving as a mentor with the women's team, is also set to be released from his duties after the end of the Asian Games campaign in Japan later this month.

The report also indicated that the PCB's decision to make coaching changes during the England tour was prompted by white-ball coach Mike Hesson showing keen interest in taking up the all-format role with the men's cricket team. Sources revealed that the PCB has been negotiating with a few foreign coaches to take over as head coach of the women's team after the Asian Games.

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"Naqvi will soon hold a high-level meeting with his aides and also take the governing board members into confidence before final decisions are made on the changes," the source said.

Hesson, however, has laid down his terms for taking up the red-ball coaching role, saying he needs time to get things in motion. He also wants a confirmed timeframe and assurances that there would be no interference in his decision-making.