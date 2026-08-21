Moises Henriques turns new international chapter into history with maiden T20I hundred for Portugal

Moises Henriques’ decision to swap Australia for Portugal has already produced a landmark moment, with the 39-year-old smashing his maiden T20I century for the country of his birth in their push towards the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Moises Henriques scored a T20I century for Portugal. (Screengrabs from X)

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Henriques hammered 111 off just 51 balls against Czechia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland, powering Portugal to 211/6 before rain brought an early end to the chase. Czechia were struggling at 24/5 after 8.5 overs when the weather intervened, with Portugal eventually winning by 91 runs under the DLS method.

The century came only days into Henriques’ second international career. Having represented Australia 44 times across formats between 2009 and 2021, the veteran all-rounder recently switched international allegiance to Portugal and was immediately handed the captaincy for their World Cup qualification campaign. Born in Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Henriques moved to Australia as a child and went through the entire Australian pathway. He captained Australia at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup before eventually playing four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the senior national side. His final Australia appearance came in 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} His Australian domestic career lasted more than two decades before he called time on his New South Wales and Sydney Sixers commitments in July. That retirement opened a new chapter, with Henriques turning his attention towards helping Portugal reach a senior men’s World Cup for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His Australian domestic career lasted more than two decades before he called time on his New South Wales and Sydney Sixers commitments in July. That retirement opened a new chapter, with Henriques turning his attention towards helping Portugal reach a senior men’s World Cup for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

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Henriques making immediate impact for Portugal

The change of country has brought an almost immediate return. Against Czechia, Henriques arrived at the crease after Portugal lost Dhavalkumar Norotam to the first ball of the innings and proceeded to dominate the attack. His 111 contained 12 fours and seven sixes and came at a strike rate of 217.64. Henriques added 107 for the second wicket with Christopher De Freitas before continuing the assault until he was dismissed with Portugal already on 162/3 in the 14th over.

It was his first T20I hundred and took his tournament tally to 178 runs from three innings, making him the leading run-scorer at the event after Portugal completed four consecutive victories. The move to Portugal was not simply an opportunity to extend his playing career. Henriques has spoken about drawing inspiration from Italy, who reached the 2026 T20 World Cup with another former Australia international, Joe Burns, playing a central role.

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“Obviously, the ideal, the nirvana, would be to replicate what Italy have done,” Henriques told the BBC’s Stumped podcast before the qualifier.

Henriques also admitted he had been impressed by the standard he encountered after joining the Portuguese setup, saying he had been “quietly and pleasantly surprised” by the quality available to the side. Portugal’s unbeaten group campaign has now earned them a showdown with Spain on Friday, August 21, with the winner advancing to the European Regional Final and continuing along the qualification pathway for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

For Henriques, that journey carries an unusual symmetry: after spending virtually his entire cricketing life representing Australia, he is now trying to lead Portugal towards a World Cup that will eventually be staged in the country he once represented.

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