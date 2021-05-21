'More than anything, he was batting on 90-odd': India all-rounder recalls Pant's iconic reverse scoop off Anderson

Rishabh Pant's audacious reverse scoop shot off James Anderson that sailed for six during the fourth Test between India and Ahmedabad in March left the cricketing world in awe. Here was a veteran, with over 600 Test wickets, steaming in with his tail up, only to be floored by a shot that's never been seen by a youngster playing his 20th Test.

It was a shot enjoyed by millions of cricket fans around the world, but perhaps no one had a better look at it than Washington Sundar, who was at the non-striker's end. Sundar recalled the shot that became iconic, revealing how he was left in total awe of Pant' outrageous stroke. Approaching a Test century, the India wicketkeeper was batting in the 90s, when he reverse swept the fast bowler with most Test wickets in the world, who, not to mention, was operating with the second new ball.

"I literally didn't know how to react. More than anything, he was batting on 90-odd... I think on 93 and he still managed to scoop/sweep it over slip and gully. So I didn't know how to react. That's what he wanted to do and he was very successful. Nobody could say anything to him at that point because he was in the zone and he just wanted to go after the England bowlers. He played an amazing knock," Sundar told ESPNCricinfo during their series '25 questions'.

Pant got to his third Test century, his second against England. Prior to the match, Pant had thrice been dismissed in the 90s in his Test career and the 23-year-old was glad to break the jinx and scored 101 off 118 balls. Anderson got him out eventually when Pant tried to clear the in-field but ended up offering a catch to captain Joe Root at mid-wicket. Pant's hundred allowed India to post 365 as they wrapped up a win by an innings and 25 runs to seal their passage to the final of the World Test Championship.