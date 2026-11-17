MS Dhoni's 19-year playing career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Tuesday after it was announced that the former captain has retired. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter would take up the role of team mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

MS Dhoni for CSK. (PTI)

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The announcement came on the same day as the IPL retention deadline. During his playing career with CSK, Dhoni won five titles as captain and scored 5314 runs. He also remains the franchise's most-capped player, with 272 appearances.

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Shortly after announcing Dhoni's appointment as team mentor, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that the 45-year-old had himself asked to be released ahead of the retention deadline, indicating that he did not intend to play in the 2027 edition of the tournament.

“When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions,” said Gurunath in a video shared by CSK on X (formerly Twitter).

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{{^usCountry}} “We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on. And at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases and very quietly MS said, maybe you should add my name in,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on. And at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases and very quietly MS said, maybe you should add my name in,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Difficult day’

The CSK owner further stated that it was difficult for her to come to terms with Dhoni's decision once he had made up his mind. However, she added that the former captain had always been a team man and would make decisions in the team's best interests.

"It was a very difficult day for me. It's a very difficult moment. I don't think you can ever be prepared for something like this. MS Dhoni is the kind of person that if he cannot give his 200% to the team, he will not play. He will not want to hinder the team. He will want to give only his best and when he can't, he stepped aside,” she said.

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“I don't think any of us can ever be prepared for this moment. It's a day of mixed emotions for me. I can't believe that I will not see him playing. All of us, I can't believe that we will not see him playing on the field in yellow. I cannot believe that, you know, those lightning stumpings, those helicopter shots, the quiet way in which he would just move one finger here, readjust the field and next thing you know, there would have been a catch. The whole course of the game would have changed," she added.

Dhoni has been hampered by knee injuries over the last few IPL seasons and did not play a single game in the 2026 edition, in which CSK finished eighth in the standings. The wicketkeeper-batter had also stepped in as the stand-in captain during the 2025 edition after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the season due to a hairline fracture.

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The CSK owner further stated that the franchise would benefit from having Dhoni as its mentor, adding that the youngsters would have a lot to learn from him.

“We have a very young team that is in transition. They have a lot to learn from him. I mean, both on the field and off the field. I am looking forward to welcoming him in his new avatar as team mentor,” she said.