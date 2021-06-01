'MS Dhoni is a great tactician, don't think Eoin Morgan is a great tactical captain,' says former Pakistan batsman

There is a reason why MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains of his time. When Dhoni took over the captaincy for India, he led a young Indian team to the title victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup tournament in South Africa. That was the start of the MSD era in Indian captain as 'captain cool' went on to take the team to new heights.

In 2011, Dhoni-led India went on to win their 2nd ODI World Cup trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede. Dhoni was not done. He led the Indian team to his third ICC trophy in 2013 as India beat England in the final of the Champions trophy.

While Dhoni was raking records in international cricket, becoming the only captain to win all three ICC trophies -- he was also leading his team Chennai Super Kings in a superb fashion in the IPL. Dhoni-led CSK to three trophies, and until 2020, CSK had never failed to make it through to the playoffs.

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt, in a recent video uploaded on his Youtube channel, interacted with his fans and spoke about how the performance of bowlers showcase the tactical prowess of a captain and praised Dhoni for his mindset.

On the other hand, Butt questioned South Africa's Faf du Plessis and England's Eoin Morgan for their captaincy.

"Faf du Plessis is a great batsman, but his tactical decisions in the World Cup in England were not that good. Poor execution from bowlers can make the captain look like someone who doesn't have great plans. MS Dhoni is a fine example of a great tactician. Rohit Sharma's tactics in the IPL were spot on," Butt said.

"Currently, I don't think Eoin Morgan is a great tactical captain. He is almost prepared to chase down a total in excess of 300-350 and thus, he doesn't seem to have great plans to restrict the opposition," he added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's CSK bounced back in IPL 2021 season after an abysmal showing in the previous season. CSK went on to climb to the third spot after winning five out of seven games before the tournament was suspended.